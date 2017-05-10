More Mother’s Day Brunch and Dining Specials

We got some late notices about Mother’s Day specials, which means another chance for you to get on the calendar if you haven’t made a reservation for Mom yet!

Chez l’Epicier

A three-course, prix-fixe brunch is offered on Mother’s Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dishes include sweet pea soup, beet salad, beef tartare, braised lamb shank, grilled swordfish, desserts and more. Cost is $55 per person, with beverages a la carte.

288 S. County Road, Palm Beach; 561/508-7030

Avocado Grill

Mother’s Day a la carte brunch specials include lobster ravioli, yellowtail snapper and a smoked salmon burrata salad. All mothers receive a complimentary glass of Champagne. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

124 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822

Hoffman’s Chocolates

Give Mom a foot up on Mother’s Day with chocolate high heel shoes from this popular South Florida sweets shop. These shoes fit all sizes of appetites, and include a milk chocolate heel with nuts or a dark chocolate heel with white chocolate drizzle; both $29.95 each. Of course, Hoffman’s has hundreds of other options, and those and the shoes are available at all locations, which also include Delray Beach, Greenacres and Palm Beach Gardens.

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561/750-0021

Okeechobee Steakhouse

For one day—Mother’s Day—this venerable steakhouse will offer a special dish, grilled tenderloin topped with Vidalia onion cream, and roasted rainbow carrots with watercress salad, for $53.99. There’s a reason this steakhouse has been around for decades.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

Baciami Italiano

Mothers get a complimentary mimosa at this new Italian restaurant by the father and son who brought you Prime and Il Bacio in Delray. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day, and menu items include a Maine lobster omelette, the Prime Burger with bacon, egg and cheese, and French toast. Brunch is $29 per person and includes a bakery basket with tea, coffee and juice.

1415 S Federal Highway, Boynton Beach; 561/810-5662

Brio Tuscan Grille

All Brio locations will open early on Mother’s Day at 10 a.m. with special holiday dishes such as the marinated skirt steak (pictured), chicken Sorrentino, Sicilian omelette and more. Other locations include The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens and CityPlace in West Palm Beach. Serving brunch until 3 p.m.

5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561/392-3777

BRAVO Cucina Italiana

Opening early at 10 a.m. on Mother’s Day, with special dishes offered such as berries and cream French toast, filet mignon, grilled balsamic chicken, grilled pork chop and more. Also open May 13 for brunch with these dishes. Serving until 3 p.m.

Harbourside Place, 129 Soundings Ave., Jupiter; 561/747-4445

Atlantic Hotel & Spa

This hotel’s main oceanfront restaurant, Atlantic Grille, will offer a brunch buffet for $59 for adults and $29 for children 4-12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music and flowers for Mom. This includes a carving station, crepe station, seafood, cevice and salmon, and homemade desserts. You can also order Mother’s Day brunch items off the menu, like mini lobster tacos and chicken and waffles. Drink specials are also available, as well as spa packages and gifts.

601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/567-8020

