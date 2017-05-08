Mother’s Day Eats in Miami-Dade Worthy of Your Mother’s Tastes
As you might expect, the Mother’s Day possibilities in Miami-Dade County are endless. Here are some to consider, whether you’re looking to eat on the water, try a new restaurant, sample a well-known chef’s specialties or sit in the middle of a Sugar Factory (true!). Viva Mom!
River Yacht Club
A special Mother’s Day edition of the popular ‘Rock My Boat’ brunch party is offered from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoying live music, Moms will brunch a la carte, with lobster Benedict, grilled skirt steak and eggs, French toast and more, all on the Miami River.
401 SW Third Ave., Miami; 305/200-5716
Lightkeepers
This new restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day brunch from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $125 per adult, $45 per child, and includes dishes such as seared sea bass, mushroom risotto, breakfast egg dishes, desserts and more.
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305/365-4156
Scarpetta by Scott Conant
From noon to 10 p.m., an Italian-inspired buffet will be featured that includes a frittata station, Arborio station, seafood on ice, salads, carving station, pasta dishes (pictured), dessert station and more. Cost is $85 per person, $42.50 for kids under 12.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877/326-7412
Mondrian South Beach
A Mother’s Day brunch on the water is $35 per person, and bottomless mimosas/Bloody Mary bar is $25 extra. From 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/514-1500
The Rusty Pelican
A Mother’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. features fruit, bagels, sushi, raw bar, ceviche and tartare, caviar, breakfast dishes, seafood paella, prime rib and more. For $85 per adult and $35 per child.
3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; 305/361-3818
Juvia
This James Beard award-winning venue will offer a Mother’s Day prix-fixe lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dishes include kale & farro salad, lomo saltado, beef carpaccio and more. Cost is $65 per person; bottomless bubbly and Bloody Marys available for $23 more.
1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/763-8272
Artisan Beach House
A Mother’s Day brunch from noon to 3:30 p.m. includes a complimentary mimosa. Cost is $65 per adult, $20 for kids 6-12. Dishes include roast prime rib, soups, pancakes, waffles, omelets, grilled corvina, roasted chicken and more.
The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, 10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305/455-5400
Lima at Atton Brickell Miami
A prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch at this Peruvian-inspired restaurant costs $40 per person, and will include live music and lots of food. Featured will be bottomless mimosas, ceviche and raw bar, omelet station, Viennese table and more. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1500 SW 1st Ave., Miami; 786/308-1824
Big Easy Winebar & Grill
A complimentary glass of prosecco will greet Mom, along with a menu focused on authentic South African cuisine. Dishes include grilled Nigerian prawns, toasted couscous risotto with mushrooms, chili-coffee rubbed pork flatbread and more. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786/814-5955
DB Bistro Moderne
Not usually open on Sundays, this French bistro will offer a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This three-course, prix-fixe meal features dishes such as corn ravioli, baked salmon, crab Benedict and more. And Mom will take home a complimentary bag of macarons. Cost is $55 per adult, $35 for unlimited Champagne cocktails and Bloody Marys, $30 for kids under 12.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305/421-8800
Bird & Bone
A special a la carte brunch menu for Mother’s Day offers dishes such as hot chicken & waffles (pictured), fire-roasted clams, sweet glazed city ham Benedict and more. From noon to 3 p.m.
The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/424-1234
Sugar Factory
If you want to make Mom’s fantasy of eating in a sugar factory come true, then this three-course, prix-fixe brunch fits that request. Sit inside the Sugar Factory and inhale the sweet air. Dishes include chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, NY style cheesecake and more. Cost is $55 per person, and that includes one complimentary glass of Champagne, plus “a sweet surprise giveaway.”
1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305/604-0323 and 647 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/674-6670
