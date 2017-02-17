New Happy Hour at Costa PB; Dine With Mucho Gusto Again!

Costa Palm Beach starts new happy hour specials

The new, clean and modern Mediterranean restaurant on The Island, Costa Palm Beach, just started a happy hour with cocktails that sound intriguing. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, there is half-off cocktails, beer and wine at the bar only. Some of the specialty cocktails include the Sandia Martini (pictured), with Stoli vodka, lime juice, yellow bell pepper and watermelon. Or there’s the Aqua Giardino, with Fords gin, romaine lettuce, celery and lime topped off with chickpea water. Told you they sounded intriguing. Save me a bar seat.

150 Worth Ave., Palm Beach; 561/429-8456; complimentary valet parking at the Esplanade parking garage.

Mucho Gusto pop-up dinner at 13 American Table

Much talked about last year, and highly anticipated this year, the pop-up Mucho Gusto dinners will appear again Feb. 19 at 13 American Table. This dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., with bar opening at 3:30 p.m., and Chef Jessie Steele will prepare a five-course vegan dinner. Bartender/mixologist Justin Himmelbaum will prepare the vegetable-driven cocktails! Tickets are $60 and available on Eventbrite.

451 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561/409-2061

