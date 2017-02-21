New Lunch Menus at Your Favorite WPB Restaurants

Tre Bella, Rinaldo Toglia appear at Arturo’s Ristorante

At Boca Raton’s oldest Italian restaurant, Arturo’s Ristorante, you can find singer Rinaldo Toglia at Opera Night on Feb. 23, or Tre Bella, a trio of singers (pictured), appearing Feb. 26. The three-part harmony girl group with JoAnn Robertozzi, Lorraine Ferro and Rosie De Sanctis specializes in Italian and Italian-American pop music.

You can also find classic Italian dishes at this family-run restaurant, or book the private room for special events.

6750 N. Federal Highway; 561/997-7373

New and very successful The Regional Kitchen & Public House, on OkeechobeeB oulevard next to the Kravis Center, will open for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. It’s a hot spot for pre-theater dinners, has brunch on the weekends and now lunch all week, too. Not to be missed: pimiento cheese, Parker House rolls and Executive Chef/Co-owner Lindsay Autry’s amazing fried chicken.

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

Time for a midday mezze? Try Leila’s

Long a staple in downtown West Palm Beach, the Middle Eastern restaurant Leila’s has added weekday, prix-fixe lunch menus. You can enjoy these and get back to work in an hour! While I’m a huge fan of their baba ghanoush (and lamb kebabs, and couscous and…), the Samak Mishwee, a flame-grilled mahi-mahi filet with citrus sesame taratoor sauce is on the prix-fixe menu, for $20, which includes an appetizer and dessert, too. As is the Shish Tawook, a chicken dish. Lunch is Monday-Friday, from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; dinner daily, Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5 p.m.-11p.m.

120 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/659-7373

