November Food Events Include Hoffman’s Winter Wonderland and a Reinvented Steakhouse

Hoffman’s Winter Wonderland starts the holidays

It’s time—already!—to kick off the holiday spirit, and here’s an annual tradition to do that: the Hoffman’s Chocolates Annual Winter Wonderland.

Full of lights and entertainment, the giant attraction (pictured above) is at the Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory, Shoppe, Ice Cream Parlour and Gardens at 5190 Lake Worth Road in Greenacres. This year the new feature is the Florida Panthers-sponsored Palm Beach Ice Skating Rink. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, and the sweets Hoffman’s is known for will be available, too. Plus there are tours of the candy factory and more.

Open through Dec. 30, hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and admission is free. Ice skating tickets are $15 each, with group/military discounts available. The rink is open Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Check the website for details.

What’s in a name?

The grand opening of Prime Tuscany Steakhouse in Delray Beach this week may have confused some, because it’s the same spot formerly known as Prime Steak Sushi & Seafood. It has the same owners, Steven Pellegrino Sr. and Jr., who also changed the name of their company to Pellegrino Dining Concepts.

Besides the steakhouse, they own Il Bacio and Baciami Italiano, giving them a definite foodie footprint in the area. Prime Tuscany Steakhouse has a new menu to go with the new name and a signature dish, the 36-ounce Monogrammed Tomahawk ribeye steak that costs $95. Other entrees are in the $24 to $59 (steaks) range.

29 SE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; 561/865-5845

Santucci’s wine dinner features Trentino Alto Adige area

The best way to learn about food and wine is to experience both in a comfortable, high-quality setting. I’ve always said that Ristorante Santucci wine dinners are the optimal events for doing this, and that remains the case.

Lucky for you, there’s a wine dinner on Nov. 29 that will feature wines from the Trentino Alto Adige area. Those include a Torre di luna sauvignon blanc, a Lechthaler Riesling, Maso Poli pinot grigio, Maso Poli pinot noir, Maso Poli Teroldego and a dessert wine. Pair those with the notable Santucci dishes and start the season in a delicious way. Cost for six wines and five courses is $75 per person (excluding tax/gratuity) and dinner starts at 7 p.m. The restaurant also has a full bar now, but stick to the wines for this dinner!

610 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/337-2532

More Thanksgiving options in Delray Beach

The Rapoport Restaurant Group has holiday options for Thanksgiving at Deck 84, Henry’s and Burt & Max’s.

Deck 84: This waterfront venue is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with traditional a la carte dishes in addition to the regular menu. Holiday dishes include roasted apple and butternut squash bisque, harvest salad, traditional turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/665-8484

This waterfront venue is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with traditional a la carte dishes in addition to the regular menu. Holiday dishes include roasted apple and butternut squash bisque, harvest salad, traditional turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/665-8484 Henry’s : Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.on the holiday, a three-course prix-fixe menu is available for $42 per person. Options include butternut squash bisque and a traditional slow-roasted turkey dinner. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949

: Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.on the holiday, a three-course prix-fixe menu is available for $42 per person. Options include butternut squash bisque and a traditional slow-roasted turkey dinner. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949 Burt & Max’s: An a la carte traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served that includes butternut squash soup and harvest salad, in addition to selections from the regular menu. Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/638-6380

