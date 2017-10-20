Oyster and Wine Dinner at Spoto’s Benefits Palm Beach County Food Bank

Slurp, dine for a cause at Spoto’s Oyster Bar

You can pair oysters with Gallo wines and add your charitable side to the mix at a four-course wine dinner on Oct. 26, with Spoto’s Oyster Bar in Palm Beach Gardens.

Try dishes such as bluepoint oysters with cucumber mint gellee and a prosecco, or grilled lobster with grapefruit beurre blanc, saffron potatoes and rainbow chard with a chardonnay. All the way through dessert. Plus, for every bottle of featured wine that diners purchase, Spoto’s is donating three meals to the Palm Beach County Food Bank as part of the Kick Hunger Challenge. The dinner costs $65 per person and reservations are required.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

Tickets still available for Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival

The 8th Annual Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival on Nov. 4 still has tickets available for some of the events that day. It will be held at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca and the Grand Tasting: A Culinary Affair is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that night.

The Tasting features chefs from the tri-county area and their creations, along with the Craft Brew Battle and of course, wines from dozens of top wineries. Chefs and restaurants participating include George Patti/M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom; William Middleton/Oceans 234; Nader Jaouharh/Rusty Hook Tavern; New York Prime; Manny Jimenez/Flair Catering; Bazille restaurant; The Melting Pot and many more. Tickets are $100 for the pre-event price and are available here.

