palm beach county father's day

10 Palm Beach County Father’s Day Deals and Specials

/0 Comments/in /by

It’s Dad’s Day! Here are some delicious Palm Beach County Father’s Day specials that the whole family can enjoy.

Okeechobee Steakhouse

Okeechobee porterhouse

A 28-ounce, 55-day dry-aged prime porterhouse meal (pictured) is the special on June 18, for $74.99. Dinner starts at 4 p.m.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

Due South Brewery

Join this local brewery for a day of bacon beer (yes!), burgers and brewery tours. There’s a special release of Kevin’s Bacon, the Imperial Caramel Cream Ale with bacon added. Tucker Dukes food truck will be on site from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the Duke Burger or Baby Mondragon. Free tours will be given at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

2900 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach; 561/463-2337

The Regional Kitchen & Public House

Screen Shot 2017-06-14 at 11.35.17 AM

A Sunday brunch buffet is the special here, for $65 per person. Try the cornmeal flapjacks (pictured) with bourbon blueberry jam and salted butter, or fried chicken thighs, buttermilk waffle, omelettes to order and plenty of desserts. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

Oceans 234

Have a Father’s Day brunch on the beach and receive complimentary family photos. Dishes include Cap’n Crunch, Banana and Nutella French toast, crab cake Benny, steak and egg skillet and more. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Eau Drunch Bloody Mary Bar

A Dad’s “Drunch” that includes a man-sized selection of fixings to accompany High West Whiskey on the Bloody Mary bar (pictured), or his favorite beer, this buffet is $95 per person, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids under 4. It includes cheese/charcuterie, smoked & cold seafood, pasta station, eggs, ravioli, red snapper, grouper, chicken, sausage, raw bar station, carving station, omelet station and desserts. From noon to 2:30 p.m.

100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/533-6000

Rocco’s Tacos

Screen Shot 2017-06-14 at 11.35.17 AM

A brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. includes Huevos Rancheros Divorciados and wet burrito con huevos, plus endless mimosas or Bloody Marys. Kids under 10 eat free with purchase of an entrée.

all locations

Meat Market Palm Beach

On Father’s Day, which is a Signature Steak Sunday here, all signature steaks are half off (12-ounce filet mignon, 16-ounch prime ribeye, Meat Market Steak). Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach; 561/354-9800

The Fresh Market

From June 16-18, the Father’s Day deal here includes a meal for $29.99: four gourmet burgers or bratwursts, smokehouse BBQ beans, coleslaw, salad, corn, fresh burger or hotdog buns and an apple pie.

all locations

Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

7047 Tomahawk Steak. Huge bone-in ribeye with tomahawk bone off to the left side with tyme herbs on a white rectangle platter on a classic pub style wooden table. Served with brussel sprouts and vintage wine bottle and glass, Black curtain in background

A three-day music festival highlights Father’s Day, with bands Spred the Dub, DJ “Chilly Willy” and Cecil Anno of Tank Tops & Flip Flops. The steak dinner special includes the Tomahawk bone-in ribeye steak for two (pictured), with sweet Florida corn and loaded mashed potatoes for $99. And a free draft beer for Dad on Sunday.

209 6th St., West Palm Beach; 561/812-2336

Baciami Italiano

©2017 J.A.| Baciami Italiano | Boyton Beach, Florida

This newly opened Boynton Beach Italian restaurant by Steven Pellegino Sr. and Jr. is offering a prime steak and lobster dinner, served with a classic Caesar salad and truffle mac n’ cheese for $39. Dinner reservations start at 4 p.m., and the same deal is also available at Prime Steak & Seafood in Delray Beach.

1415 S Federal Highway Boynton Beach; 561/810-5662

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the best food coverage of Boca and beyond.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
tigerssweb.jpg Call of the Wild
easter broward Easter Brunches and Dinners in Broward County
butcher shop Savor The Ave Tickets Still Available, and the Butcher Shop Opening in WPB
LDT_2348 5 Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Palm Beach County
the shake up This Month: Charitable Cocktails and Ballads After Brunch
summer dining deals Summer Dining Deals and Specials in Palm Beach and Manalapan
Pondhawk Natural Area. Photo by Lee Lietzke Take a Walk on the Wild Side on National Trails Day
Addison desserts Mother's Day Dining Specials in Palm Beach County