10 Palm Beach County Father’s Day Deals and Specials

It’s Dad’s Day! Here are some delicious Palm Beach County Father’s Day specials that the whole family can enjoy.

Okeechobee Steakhouse

A 28-ounce, 55-day dry-aged prime porterhouse meal (pictured) is the special on June 18, for $74.99. Dinner starts at 4 p.m.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

Due South Brewery

Join this local brewery for a day of bacon beer (yes!), burgers and brewery tours. There’s a special release of Kevin’s Bacon, the Imperial Caramel Cream Ale with bacon added. Tucker Dukes food truck will be on site from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the Duke Burger or Baby Mondragon. Free tours will be given at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

2900 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach; 561/463-2337

The Regional Kitchen & Public House

A Sunday brunch buffet is the special here, for $65 per person. Try the cornmeal flapjacks (pictured) with bourbon blueberry jam and salted butter, or fried chicken thighs, buttermilk waffle, omelettes to order and plenty of desserts. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

Oceans 234

Have a Father’s Day brunch on the beach and receive complimentary family photos. Dishes include Cap’n Crunch, Banana and Nutella French toast, crab cake Benny, steak and egg skillet and more. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

A Dad’s “Drunch” that includes a man-sized selection of fixings to accompany High West Whiskey on the Bloody Mary bar (pictured), or his favorite beer, this buffet is $95 per person, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids under 4. It includes cheese/charcuterie, smoked & cold seafood, pasta station, eggs, ravioli, red snapper, grouper, chicken, sausage, raw bar station, carving station, omelet station and desserts. From noon to 2:30 p.m.

100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/533-6000

Rocco’s Tacos

A brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. includes Huevos Rancheros Divorciados and wet burrito con huevos, plus endless mimosas or Bloody Marys. Kids under 10 eat free with purchase of an entrée.

all locations

Meat Market Palm Beach

On Father’s Day, which is a Signature Steak Sunday here, all signature steaks are half off (12-ounce filet mignon, 16-ounch prime ribeye, Meat Market Steak). Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach; 561/354-9800

The Fresh Market

From June 16-18, the Father’s Day deal here includes a meal for $29.99: four gourmet burgers or bratwursts, smokehouse BBQ beans, coleslaw, salad, corn, fresh burger or hotdog buns and an apple pie.

all locations

Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

A three-day music festival highlights Father’s Day, with bands Spred the Dub, DJ “Chilly Willy” and Cecil Anno of Tank Tops & Flip Flops. The steak dinner special includes the Tomahawk bone-in ribeye steak for two (pictured), with sweet Florida corn and loaded mashed potatoes for $99. And a free draft beer for Dad on Sunday.

209 6th St., West Palm Beach; 561/812-2336

Baciami Italiano

This newly opened Boynton Beach Italian restaurant by Steven Pellegino Sr. and Jr. is offering a prime steak and lobster dinner, served with a classic Caesar salad and truffle mac n’ cheese for $39. Dinner reservations start at 4 p.m., and the same deal is also available at Prime Steak & Seafood in Delray Beach.

1415 S Federal Highway Boynton Beach; 561/810-5662

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the best food coverage of Boca and beyond.