Palm Beach County Restaurants Celebrating New Year’s Eve and Day

Boca Raton

Truluck’s Boca: Special New Year’s Eve four-course menu from 5 p.m. until last seating at 10:45 p.m. Regular menu also available in the lounge. Cost for prix-fixe is $125 per person; includes Champagne toast at midnight. 351 W. Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561/391-0755 (also Fort Lauderdale, Miami locations)

Waterstone, Boca Landing: First seating on New Year’s Eve is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Champagne and menu specials; second seating is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with live entertainment and dancing. 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/226-3022

Delray Beach

The Office: New Year’s Eve brunch, with Bottomless of the Year, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve dinner hours: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; bar open till late. 201 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-3600

Vic & Angelo’s: New Year’s Eve hours: Delray, 11:30 a.m. till late; PBG, from 11:30 a.m. – late. Cost: Delray – $100 (Offering a prix-fixe menu only; includes a bottle of Spumante w/ a DJ spinning live); Palm Beach Gardens – $85 (Offering a prix-fixe menu and limited menu and also includes a bottle of Spumante w/ a DJ spinning live) 4520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 844/842-2532; 290 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 844/842-2632

Deck 84: Open from 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. A la carte holiday specials in addition to full regular menu. Live music with Bruja on the deck from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/665-8484

Burt & Max’s: Open from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. A la carte holiday specials in addition to full regular menu. Half price drinks at the bar until close with the purchase of an entrée at the bar. 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/638-6380

Henry’s: Open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (regular lunch) 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (dinner). A la carte holiday specials in addition to full regular menu. Half price drinks at the bar until close with the purchase of an entrée at the bar. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949

32 East: Gather for this restaurant’s last New Year’s Eve celebration, with seatings starting at 6 p.m. (early seating and every 15 minutes till 7 p.m.) with a three-course prix-fix meal for $75 per person. Or go to the late seating, starting at 9 p.m. (and every 15 minutes until 10 p.m.) with a three-course prix-fixe meal plus party favors, one-half bottle of Champagne and live entertainment for $115 per person. All plus tax/gratuity. 32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-7868

Boston’s on the Beach: Open from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; offering two different buffets. Dinner buffet from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., with Champagne at midnight, then a breakfast buffet. Tickets start at $80, and party favors and gratuity are included. 40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364

West Palm Beach

Bistro Ten Zero One: On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day offering seatings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A three-course prix-fixe meal with a bottomless glass of wine costs $42 per person. Reservations required. 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/833-1234, x 1908

Table 26: New Year’s Eve dining starts at 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Prix-fixe menu or regular dinner menu offered. $78 for three courses. First course, lobster bisque or kale salad; second is poached lobster, lamp chops or prime rib; dessert is tres leche. Tres yummy! 1700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/855-2660

Pistache: Three seatings on New Year’s Eve—first from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ($75 per person), second from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ($95 per person); third from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ($125 per person) Different prix-fixe menus at each seating. At midnight, there will be a fireworks show along the waterfront, and just in front of the restaurant. New Year’s Day: A jazz brunch features live music and a la carte menu, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

The Regional Kitchen & Public House: New Year’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An a la carte menu will be offered. 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

Palm Beach Gardens

La Masseria: New Year’s Eve—from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., offering a four-course prix-fixe meal for $150 per person with live entertainment. Reservations required. 5520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/660-8272

