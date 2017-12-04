Palm Beach Grill’s Sidekick Opens Today, More New Restaurants on the Calendar

The famed Palm Beach Grill is scheduled to open a sidekick today, The Honor Bar , right next door. This is supposed to add more than 50 seats to the popular venue, but there are no reservations taken for this area, so it’s stand/drink/wait time. There will be a full bar and the menu will have small plates, salads, etc. Pictured above is Palm Beach Grill’s fan-favorite hot dog. Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach

Summer 2018 is slated to bring Hawkers Asian Street Fare to Delray Beach. This restaurant is known for scratch-Asian, made-to-order small plates (like the Roti Nutmeg dish, pictured below), and has multiple Florida locations. The Delray venue, at 640 E. Atlantic Blvd., will be the first in South Florida. It's going into the space formerly occupied by Sonoma Café & Bistro, and will have a full bar and a doggy-dining license, making it pet friendly. The chain started in Orlando in 2011 and has restaurants in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach and St. Petersburg. Three more will open in 2018, including one in Atlanta.

On Dec. 9, Miami-based Pincho Factory will open the second Broward location at 6234 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. This is a fast/casual restaurant with a signature menu of unique burgers, kebabs and craft brews.

In early 2018, Subs and Suds is due to open in Fort Lauderdale's Riverside Park/Sailboat Bend 'hood, with sandwiches, specialty craft brews and ice cream concoctions. Owned by restaurateur Memphis Garrett and Chef Jeremy Powell, who own the city's The Poke House, this venue is also owned with their partner Samantha DeBianchi, and will open at 601 SW 12 Ave.

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

