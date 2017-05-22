Pinot You Want to Celebrate National Wine Day With These Events and Deals

National Wine Day is May 25, and in that spirit we bring you wine events. Cheers!

Pairings: WPB holds 6th annual food/wine event

For $25, this is a deal. With a ticket to downtown West Palm Beach’s 6th annual Pairings event, you will sample food and wine from more than a dozen restaurants and cafes. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 25, and a portion of the proceeds benefits Best Buddies Palm Beach.

You’ll be fed by Banko Cantina, Bistro 1001, Clematis Pizza, Duffy’s, ER Bradley’s Saloon, Field of Greens, Hullabalo, Leila, Rocco’s Tacos, Ganache Bakery Café and more. All the restaurants are around Clematis Street and Dixie Highway.

Oceans 234: Half-priced bottles all day

To celebrate National Wine Day, all bottles of wine under $100 at oceanfront Oceans 234 will be half-off on May 25. There’s a good-sized wine list featuring both American and international wine offerings.

234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Leila: Free 4-ounce pours to celebrate

When you order some of the Mediterranean dishes at Leila Restaurant in West Palm Beach on May 25, you’ll receive a complimentary 4-ounce pour of one of their Lebanese wines. These go well with the food there and are worth trying.

Leila, 120 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/659-7373

A la carte

Good news for Louie Bossi restaurant fans. The chef/partner with Big Time Restaurant Group who brought us the fun and tasty Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale restaurants, is in the works with a third venue to open this year: Osteria Bossi in downtown Delray Beach.

