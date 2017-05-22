national wine day

Pinot You Want to Celebrate National Wine Day With These Events and Deals

/0 Comments/in , /by

national wine day

National Wine Day is May 25, and in that spirit we bring you wine events. Cheers!

Pairings: WPB holds 6th annual food/wine event

For $25, this is a deal. With a ticket to downtown West Palm Beach’s 6th annual Pairings event, you will sample food and wine from more than a dozen restaurants and cafes. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 25, and a portion of the proceeds benefits Best Buddies Palm Beach.

You’ll be fed by Banko Cantina, Bistro 1001, Clematis Pizza, Duffy’s, ER Bradley’s Saloon, Field of Greens, Hullabalo, Leila, Rocco’s Tacos, Ganache Bakery Café and more. All the restaurants are around Clematis Street and Dixie Highway.

Oceans 234: Half-priced bottles all day

To celebrate National Wine Day, all bottles of wine under $100 at oceanfront Oceans 234 will be half-off on May 25. There’s a good-sized wine list featuring both American and international wine offerings.

234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Leila: Free 4-ounce pours to celebrate

When you order some of the Mediterranean dishes at Leila Restaurant in West Palm Beach on May 25, you’ll receive a complimentary 4-ounce pour of one of their Lebanese wines. These go well with the food there and are worth trying.

Leila, 120 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/659-7373

A la carte

Good news for Louie Bossi restaurant fans. The chef/partner with Big Time Restaurant Group who brought us the fun and tasty Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale restaurants, is in the works with a third venue to open this year: Osteria Bossi in downtown Delray Beach.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious food coverage of Boca and beyond. 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
onyx Arts Garage's Monthly ONYX Series Delivers the Goods to a Small Audience
music festival V-Day Giveaway: FREE Tickets to Okeechobee Music Festival
pomegranate lamb shank Pomegranate Lamb Shank Recipe
sunfest day 4 Photos: SunFest Day 4
Addison desserts Mother's Day Dining Specials in Palm Beach County
bird bone HotChicken&Waffles_DReich2 Mother's Day Eats in Miami-Dade Worthy of Your Mother's Tastes
collagen Collagen: 3 Ways to Use It For Smoother, Younger Looking Skin
boca summer camps Boca Mom Talk: Stellar Summer Camps for Every Kind of Kid