Red Drinks Aren’t Just for Valentine’s Day

And you thought this was another Valentine’s Day item? Not at all… but there’s nothing wrong with showing you some make-your-mouth-tingle red drinks made to celebrate another holiday.

I say we sail through the rest of the year by celebrating:

National Margarita Day (Feb. 22)

National Pina Colada Day (July 10)

National Mojito Day (July 11)

National Martini Day (June 19)

and National Sangria Day (Dec. 20)

But really, why wait?

To help you get started on that path to fun, 50 Ocean—where apparently they have Fun All The Time—is honoring the margarita with concoctions such as the Strawberry Fields Margarita (pictured). They swear it’s hangover-free (I’m not testing that statement!), and it’s made from Herradura tequila, sour mix, strawberry and Champagne, with a rim coating of sugar and dehydrated lime zest. They also have a Cadillac Margarita, with Sauza tequila, Persian lime, agave nectar and OJ, topped with Grand Marnier. They are not making the same “no hangover” claim with that one, I notice!

50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364; www.50ocean.com

Over at Spoto’s Oyster Bar, keep the holiday coolness going with the Watermelon & Jalapeno Margarita (pictured), and the spicy Hot & Cool Marg-tini with fresh cucumbers. The watermelon special is made with El Jimador tequila, triple sec, lime juice, jalapenos and watermelon puree. That could make an entire afternoon disappear quite quickly.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448; spotos.com

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious food coverage of Boca and beyond.