Sardinian Miami-Based Restaurant to Open in Delray This Month

New Sardinia Enoteca venue to open in Delray Beach

With a Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante on Miami Beach (pictured), co-owners Antonio Gallo and Pietro Vardeu decided it was time to take a trip north. They are scheduled to open another location in Delray Beach this month.

This Italian venue will have a wood-burning oven and an open kitchen. The menu will include dishes such as spaghetti bottarga, paella de agnello (lamb), grilled octopus, and a salt-crusted branzino that’s deboned tableside. The restaurant is in the South Delray Shopping Center and has 150 seats. They will serve dinner daily at first, and follow that by starting lunch service sometime in November.

3035 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach

Rocco’s margarita helps National MS Society

In January 2018, Rocco’s Tacos owner Rocco Mangel will accept the MS Hope Award, a national honor given to a volunteer for generous efforts within the MS community. It’s personal for Mangel, who was diagnosed with MS in 2016.

He’s giving back by donating 100 percent of the profits from the MS Miracle Margarita ($11.50, pictured), which has Cedilla Acai Liqueur to add a bit of a healthful taste, too. The margarita is available at all Rocco’s locations.

Sample beer cocktails at Death or Glory

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 12, stop by Death or Glory in Delray Beach and receive two complimentary drinks and bar snacks as they launch a new Glenfiddich IPA boilermaker pairing with Copperpoint Brewing Company. The Glenfiddich ambassador (how much fun does that sound?!) Tracie Franklin will be there, too.

116 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.

