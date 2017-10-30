Scary! Where to go if You Need a Last-Minute, Gourmet Halloween Candy Gift!

You’ve hemmed and hawed and now have decided to go to a Halloween bash, but you need something to bring to the hostess. We’ve got you covered.

I was just at Palm Beach Confections in the Town Center mall (6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton), and loved their chewy caramel Creepy Fingers (pictured below), but they also have spiderweb pretzels, jack-o-lanterns on sticks and spooky cat pops.

Check out the new Sugarfina candy store at Town Center mall, too, with amazing treats that look like one thing, but are really something else entirely. The martini pimento olives, for instance, are really almonds covered in white chocolate and colored to look like olives. A perfect magic trick for Halloween!

Or stop by any Hoffman’s store for pumpkin pie truffles, apple cinnamon caramels, Halloween Oreo cookies, ghost pops, beary scary bears and gourmet caramel apples (pictured above). If you show up with a basket of these amazing goodies, your problem is solved!

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.