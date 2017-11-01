Sights on a Drive Through Etosha National Park

by Howie Minsky

I’m driving through Etosha National Park, one of the most exciting wildlife parks in Africa, and a dream of mine since I was a boy. As I drive down the white gravel road, the dramatic Etosha salt pan sweeps out, a wide barren plain so large it’s visible from space. You can literally taste the salt in the air as the bright African sun reflects off the white limestone sand from this ancient sea bed more than 50 million years old.

Several ostrich appear to dance in the distance amid the fluttering heat waves. As I turn toward the road, a herd of Oryx, 30 strong, cross before me. I stop, turn off my engine, and watch the procession. The alpha male crosses first, closely followed by some agitated juveniles running at top speed trying to outdo one another as they run, jump and butt horns.

Out of the corner of my right eye I catch sight of a secretary bird walking elegantly between zebra and wildebeest and through the yellow dried grasses of the savanna. It plants its feet as it walks trying to stir up snakes, rodents and insects and strikes when it sees movement.

Waterholes during the dry season provide the best game viewing opportunities. There are more than 40 waterholes throughout the 4,000 square miles of park to explore, excluding the salt pan. Etosha is a magical place with more than 100 animal and 300 bird species. It’s never long before I am once again blown away with the changing landscape and the amount of wildlife throughout the park.

I drive a few more miles and turn toward the Nebrownii waterhole. As I drive up I am amazed at the quantity of wildlife just a few hundred feet from where I park. There are literally hundreds of animals gathered closely together. I’m delighted to see Oryx, ostrich, wildebeest, zebra, springbok, and even a few giraffe. I sit for several hours and watch as the wildlife moves about without any concern for my presence.

I sit cold beer in my hand and several more in the cooler. Windows down, its hot but the cold beer tastes great going down. I press the bottle to my forehead and breathe deeply. What a way to spend a Thursday. I watch as the herds of wildebeest, zebra and Oryx seem to glide over the shimmering surface as they come and go in waves of animals. It’s as though the shift ends and another team walks in. This goes on for several hours.

Did you hear that roar? A quarter mile over my right shoulder is a large male lion wearing a dark thick mane and his beautiful lioness lying beside him. They are a mating pair who are busy every 15 minutes or so throughout the day. I crack another beer and savor the day.