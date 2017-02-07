SOBEWFF Events Still Available

From Feb. 22-26, foodies will celebrate in Fort Lauderdale and Miami — for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival isn’t limited to one city or county anymore.

And that’s good news for all of us.

In 2016, the festival hosted a series of events in Fort Lauderdale, to make sessions more accessible to some, and to explore the fan-dom in Broward County. Well, the response was so great that this year, they added more Fort Lauderdale sessions.

Now you have no excuse. There are still quite a few events that aren’t sold out – yet.

Here is a partial list of what remains. For the complete list, go to http://sobefest.com/events.

Taste Fort Lauderdale Package

You can buy individual tickets for these events, or save and buy this package. It’s $505 per person per package that includes all of these: Seaside Eats, hosted by Anne Burrell (Feb. 22); Bloody Mary Brunch, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka (Feb. 26), and the choice of one dinner in Fort Lauderdale.

Point Royal Clambake

Hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar (pictured): $250 per person, part of the Taste Fort Lauderdale series, Feb. 24.

Drink Fort Lauderdale, Cocktail Time Machine Experience

For $95 per person, part of the Taste Fort Lauderdale series, Feb. 24.

Burnt Ends

A Kosher BBQ Dinner hosted by Alon Shaya: For $300 per person, Feb. 23. Miami.

Blend by Chateau Ste. Michelle

A wine seminar. For $125 per person, Feb. 25. Miami Beach.

New event — Noodling Around

A Late Night Party presented by Thrillist, hosted by Dale Talde: Talde, of Talde at The Confidante, will present his signature Pan-Asian bites, along with hip hop vibes. On Feb. 25, from 10 p.m.-midnight. Tickets are $105.

Mango Gang Reunited

Dinner hosted by Cindy Hutson, Allen Susser, Norman Van Aken, Robbin Haas, Mark Militello and Douglas Rodriguez: This is part of the New York Times Dinner Series and means some serious foodie dishes. At Zest, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Feb. 24, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $250.

