Spring Cleaning (Your Body!) for Lent

And how to feel better in your body than ever before

I don’t think it is an accident that lent takes place during spring time—a time for rejuvenation and cleansing. One of the biggest obstacles people have during lent is giving up meat. If you find yourself in that situation, fear no more. In this blog I will share with you some of my favorite foods (and meatless chili recipe) that are so good for your body and for your taste buds, that you may want to continue this lifestyle long after Easter.

If you are giving up meat

Try the Beyond Burger

If you are craving a juicy burger that will make you feel full and satisfied, then you must check out the latest and the greatest burger on the market—the Beyond Burger. This soy-free and gluten-free marvel will make you forget you are eating healthy. It is juicy, rich and meaty. Because it is made of pea protein, it is rich in iron. The addition of beets means it actually bleeds just like a regular burger.

If you are giving up dairy

Try Follow Your Heart American Cheese

For those who want to stay away from dairy, I recommend Follow Your Heart American Cheese slices. They actually go great with the Beyond Burger. What makes this cheese so fabulous is that it is also soy-free and is made with coconut oil, which is known to help boost metabolism. How amazing is that?

If you are giving up chicken

Try Beyond Meat Chicken Strips

While these chicken-less chicken strips do have a little bit of non-gmo soy, they are still the best substitute for chicken. Each serving boasts 20 grams of protein for only 120 calories. Because these strips are made out of plants, they are free of cholesterol and take little time to digest (when compared to chicken) leaving you with an extra energy boost.

If you are giving up alcohol

Try 365 Italian Flavored Sparkling Water

If you are craving a yummy bubbly drink, but can’t have Prosecco or Champagne, then check out Whole Foods 365 Italian Sparkling Water. My favorites are strawberry and raspberry lemon. What makes this water so great is that it is glass-bottled, making it a much healthier option to plastic bottles. Because this water is unsweetened, it doesn’t have any chemicals or additives that may be toxic to your body. I like to pour mine in a fancy champagne flute and decorate it with a berry. Bottoms up!

SUPER EASY CHILI-STUFFED SWEET POTATO RECIPE

Serves 4

4 baked sweet potatoes

1 package of Beyond Meat Beefy Crumbles

1 jar of Salsa

1 box/ can of cooked beans

Daiya Cheese in cheddar flavor

Mix meatless crumbles with beans and salsa to make meatless chili. Stuff baked potato with the chili, drizzle cheddar cheese and place in toaster oven to melt the cheese. Enjoy!