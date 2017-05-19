Summer Dining Deals and Specials on Palm Beach

The Island is going into summer mode. That means great deals for those of us who normally don’t dine on Palm Beach. The theme here is “Treat Yourself,” and here are some places to try:

Meat Market Palm Beach

Steak specials, wine dinner

This is the sister restaurant to Meat Market Miami, known for its excellent service as well as its food. Especially the steaks. The good news is Meat Market Palm Beach’s newest special, Signature Steak Sunday, offers all steaks half-off through the end of the summer. That includes the 16-oz. Chicago prime New York strip, the filet mignon, prime ribeye, prime picanha and creative steak of the day (you get to dress your dish with things like lobster tail, blue crab, black truffle butter). The happy hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. includes $10 glasses of Veuve Clicquot Brut, Yellow Label and more.

And if you enjoy good wine paired with your meal, you’d enjoy the Summer Wine Dinner Series here that kicks off May 24. The first dinner is a four-course Joseph Phelps Wine Dinner, pairing those wines with dishes from Chef/co-owner Sean Brasel that include lobster empanadas, hamachi tartare, NY steak and more. Cost is $150 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, and starts with a reception at 7 p.m.

191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach; 561/900-6001

Eau Palm Beach

Prix-fixe meals, daily drink specials

This luxurious resort in Manalapan on the south end of Palm Beach is a must-see for any locals who haven’t tried the top restaurants inside. Now is a perfect time, with the prix-fixe summer specials offered at all on-site venues.

Angle is the elegant dinner restaurant, now with three-course meals Tuesdays through Thursdays for $65 per person (that is a bargain!). Plus half-off wine on Tuesdays for bottles priced up to $200. Then there’s Temple Orange Mediterranean Bistro, with a beautiful location on the water and daily three-course prix-fixe dinners for $45 per person. That, and half-off bottles of rosé Mondays through Thursdays. Sunday brunch at Temple Orange is $42 per person, and for $22 more you gain access to the endless Champagne and Bloody Mary bar.

More casual dining options at Eau include Breeze Ocean Kitchen, which is poolside and seaside (yes, both), with daily margarita and tapas hours from 5 to 7 p.m., and Stir Bar & Terrace, with a daily Moscow Mule special.

100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/533-6000

