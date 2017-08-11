Josie's veal tenderloin. Photo by LibbyVision.com

Summer in South Florida Means Special Dinners and New Menu Items

The Butcher Shop: A B&B pairing dinner

Butcher Shop beer

Photo provided by The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill.

Three parts bourbon and two parts beer, this $60 three-course dinner at The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill pairs dishes with spirits and suds on Aug. 24.

Try a Pearse Lyons Reserve single malt whiskey with beer bratwurst, or Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale & Town Branch bourbon with grilled hangar steak, and a Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale & Town Branch Rye Whiskey with apple strudel and vanilla gelato. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.; call for reservations.

209 6th St., West Palm Beach; 561/812-2336

Rhythm Café: Pair Spanish wines with five courses

Popular Rhythm Café is hosting a five-course Spanish wine dinner Aug. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. Try a Martinsancho Verdejo with crab cake, or Vina Magna Tempranillo with barbecued chicken, to name a couple of the courses. Reservations are required, and the dinner is $75, which includes tax and gratuity.

3800 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/833-3406

Josie’s lights up menu with new dishes, cocktails

Josie’s veal tenderloin. Photo by LibbyVision.com.

No official wine or bourbon dinner here, but combine some new menu items from Josie’s Ristorante chefs, Mark Militello and Sebastiano Setticasi, and you’ve got a nice night out. Among the new dishes are a veal tenderloin wrapped in pancetta with wild mushroom polenta (pictured), a black truffle burger, chicken cacciatore, crispy Key West pink shrimp and little gem salad. For new drinks, the Josie’s Kiss is a basil and blood orange martini, while Dante’s Passion is vodka, citrus juice, passion fruit, Prosecco and berries. Have one for me!

1602 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach; 561/364-9601

