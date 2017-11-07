Swank Farm Announces 2017-18 Brunch and Dinner Series
Those who found this locally famous hydroponic farm in Loxahatchee Groves in 2011 have known about these unforgettable meals for a while. These dinners—and now a brunch series, too!—sell out fast, so plan accordingly. The family-style events are created from all-local products from partner farms, including brews, wine and just-picked Swank Farm veggies. Tours of the farm are given at each event, and there is plenty of room for kids to run around. The farm grows more than 350 varieties of veggies, edible flowers and micro-greens for the area’s top restaurants.
This year, Swank Farm (owned by Darrin and Jodi Swank) is adding a Swank Master Chef series, which includes five-course plated wine dinners, prepared by nationally recognized chefs. These include Michael Schwartz from Genuine Hospitality Group, Tom Condron of The Liberty and The Lumiere French Kitchen in North Carolina and Chef Michael Firoelli from Love & Salt Los Angeles. While tickets run generally $160 per person, there are whole series packages sold with savings included.
Here are the dates, the chefs, the charities benefiting and the music lineup:
SWANK TABLE
December 17 – Gauchos Asados
Benefiting Pathfinders of Palm Beach Scholarship Fund
Music by Ben Child & The Wails
- Miguel Santiago, The Hilton West Palm Beach
- Andres Barrientos, Miami Smokers
- Manuel Echeverri, Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres
- Pastry Chef Max Santiago, Sugar Factory
- Dustin Lapekas, Batch Gastropub
- Daniel Ramos & Jason Brown, Red Splendor
- Steam Horse Brewing
January 7 – Farm Market
Benefiting The Arc of Palm Beach County
Music by Mitch Herrick & The Homegrown Sinners
- James King, Latitudes
- Nicole Votano, Charcoal Miami
- Joe Bonavita, Izzy’s Fish and Oyster Fort Myers
- Pastry Chef Bashir Al Shamali, Four Seasons Palm Beach
- Jamie Jaramillo, 3rd & 3rd
- Justin Himmelbaum, Park Tavern
- Barrel of Monks
January 21 – Throwback to the ‘70s
Benefiting Dress for Success
Music by DJ Mike Wise
- James Verseil, Shelborne Hotel Miami Beach
- John Thomas, 32 East
- Joe Ferro, Admirals Club
- Pastry Chef Anna, Love Well Kitchen
- Jeremy Carrier, Sweetwater
- Natalia Pieschacon, Baybes
- Native Brewing
February 18 – Chinese New Year
Benefiting New Horizons Service Dogs
Music by SOSO
- Blair Wilson, Max’s Harvest
- Eric Baker, Mazie’s
- Tory Martindale, Four Seasons Palm Beach
- Pastry Chef Jennifer Johnson, Johnson’s Custom Cakes
- Rey De La Osa, Publix Aprons Cooking School
- 123 Datura
- Wynwood Brewing Company
March 4 – Vegetable Love
Benefiting Little Smiles
Music by Nouveaux Honkies
- Paul Qui, PAO by Paul Qui
- Pushkar Marathe, Ghee Indian Kitchen
- Ken Blue, Hippocrates Health Institute
- Pastry Chef Cindy Bearman, Oceano Kitchen
- Sean Iglehart, Sweetwater
- Jules Aron, author
- Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks
March 18 – Coastal Seafood
Benefiting Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches
Music by Taylor Lauren
- Paula DaSilva, Burlock Coast at The Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale
- Adrienne Grenier, 3030 Ocean
- Julie Frans, Della’s
- Pastry Chef Huma Nagi, 3030 Ocean
- Pastry Chef Carissa Offhaus
- Francy Deskin, Frik and Frak
- Chris Montelius, Non Prophet Brewing
- Funky Buddha Brewery
April 8 – Vetu de Blanc
Cultural Council of Palm Beach
Music by Uproot Hootenanny
- Chris Miracolo, S3
- Roel Alcudia, Mandolin Aegean Bistro
- Laurent Godard, Chez L’ Epicier
- Pastry Chef Jessica Hernandez, Crumb on Parchment
- Salt 7
- Mariya Kovacheva, Wine Brand Ambassador
- Tequesta Brewing Co.
April 22 – The Three Little Red Wattle Pigs
Benefiting Festival of the Arts Boca Raton
Music by D & J Durham Band
- Clayton Carnes, Cholo Soy
- Bruce Feingold, DADA
- Blake Malatesta, MIA
- Pastry Chef Tomas, True Loaf
- Bruce Lieberman, The Butcher Shop
- Kent Thurston, Cucina
- Mariya Kovacheva, Wine Brand Ambassador
MASTER CHEF SERIES
December 2
- Diplomat Restaurant Group – Michael Fiorello, Howard Wein Hospitality
- Jorge Negron, Point Royal
- Nicolay Adinaguev, Diplomat Prime
- Henry Martignago, Diplomat Restaurant Group
- Sung Kim, Monkitail
January 13
- Chef Michael Schwartz, Genuine Hospitality Group
February 3
- Chef Michael Firoelli, Love & Salt – Los Angeles
February 10
- Chef Tom Condron, The Liberty and The Lumiere French Kitchen – North Carolina
March 10
- Chef Mark Militello, Prezzo
April 14
- Chef Sean Brasel, Meat Market
SWANK FARM BRUNCHES
November 26 – Fall Harvest
- Johan Svensson, Terra Mare
January 28 – Reggae Morning
- Michael Hackman, Aioli
April 1 – Easter Sunday
- Simon Stojanovic, Swank Table
May 13 – Mother’s Day
- Simon Stojanovic, Swank Table
Tickets can be purchased here.
