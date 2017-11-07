Swank Farm Announces 2017-18 Brunch and Dinner Series

Those who found this locally famous hydroponic farm in Loxahatchee Groves in 2011 have known about these unforgettable meals for a while. These dinners—and now a brunch series, too!—sell out fast, so plan accordingly. The family-style events are created from all-local products from partner farms, including brews, wine and just-picked Swank Farm veggies. Tours of the farm are given at each event, and there is plenty of room for kids to run around. The farm grows more than 350 varieties of veggies, edible flowers and micro-greens for the area’s top restaurants.

This year, Swank Farm (owned by Darrin and Jodi Swank) is adding a Swank Master Chef series, which includes five-course plated wine dinners, prepared by nationally recognized chefs. These include Michael Schwartz from Genuine Hospitality Group, Tom Condron of The Liberty and The Lumiere French Kitchen in North Carolina and Chef Michael Firoelli from Love & Salt Los Angeles. While tickets run generally $160 per person, there are whole series packages sold with savings included.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Here are the dates, the chefs, the charities benefiting and the music lineup:

SWANK TABLE

December 17 – Gauchos Asados

Benefiting Pathfinders of Palm Beach Scholarship Fund

Music by Ben Child & The Wails

Miguel Santiago, The Hilton West Palm Beach

Andres Barrientos, Miami Smokers

Manuel Echeverri, Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres

Pastry Chef Max Santiago, Sugar Factory

Dustin Lapekas, Batch Gastropub

Daniel Ramos & Jason Brown, Red Splendor

Steam Horse Brewing

January 7 – Farm Market

Benefiting The Arc of Palm Beach County

Music by Mitch Herrick & The Homegrown Sinners

James King, Latitudes

Nicole Votano, Charcoal Miami

Joe Bonavita, Izzy’s Fish and Oyster Fort Myers

Pastry Chef Bashir Al Shamali, Four Seasons Palm Beach

Jamie Jaramillo, 3rd & 3rd

Justin Himmelbaum, Park Tavern

Barrel of Monks

January 21 – Throwback to the ‘70s

Benefiting Dress for Success

Music by DJ Mike Wise

James Verseil, Shelborne Hotel Miami Beach

John Thomas, 32 East

Joe Ferro, Admirals Club

Pastry Chef Anna, Love Well Kitchen

Jeremy Carrier, Sweetwater

Natalia Pieschacon, Baybes

Native Brewing

February 18 – Chinese New Year

Benefiting New Horizons Service Dogs

Music by SOSO

Blair Wilson, Max’s Harvest

Eric Baker, Mazie’s

Tory Martindale, Four Seasons Palm Beach

Pastry Chef Jennifer Johnson, Johnson’s Custom Cakes

Rey De La Osa, Publix Aprons Cooking School

123 Datura

Wynwood Brewing Company

March 4 – Vegetable Love

Benefiting Little Smiles

Music by Nouveaux Honkies

Paul Qui, PAO by Paul Qui

Pushkar Marathe, Ghee Indian Kitchen

Ken Blue, Hippocrates Health Institute

Pastry Chef Cindy Bearman, Oceano Kitchen

Sean Iglehart, Sweetwater

Jules Aron, author

Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks

March 18 – Coastal Seafood

Benefiting Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches

Music by Taylor Lauren

Paula DaSilva, Burlock Coast at The Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale

Adrienne Grenier, 3030 Ocean

Julie Frans, Della’s

Pastry Chef Huma Nagi, 3030 Ocean

Pastry Chef Carissa Offhaus

Francy Deskin, Frik and Frak

Chris Montelius, Non Prophet Brewing

Funky Buddha Brewery

April 8 – Vetu de Blanc

Cultural Council of Palm Beach

Music by Uproot Hootenanny

Chris Miracolo, S3

Roel Alcudia, Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Laurent Godard, Chez L’ Epicier

Pastry Chef Jessica Hernandez, Crumb on Parchment

Salt 7

Mariya Kovacheva, Wine Brand Ambassador

Tequesta Brewing Co.

April 22 – The Three Little Red Wattle Pigs

Benefiting Festival of the Arts Boca Raton

Music by D & J Durham Band

Clayton Carnes, Cholo Soy

Bruce Feingold, DADA

Blake Malatesta, MIA

Pastry Chef Tomas, True Loaf

Bruce Lieberman, The Butcher Shop

Kent Thurston, Cucina

Mariya Kovacheva, Wine Brand Ambassador

MASTER CHEF SERIES

December 2

Diplomat Restaurant Group – Michael Fiorello, Howard Wein Hospitality

Jorge Negron, Point Royal

Nicolay Adinaguev, Diplomat Prime

Henry Martignago, Diplomat Restaurant Group

Sung Kim, Monkitail

January 13

Chef Michael Schwartz, Genuine Hospitality Group

February 3

Chef Michael Firoelli, Love & Salt – Los Angeles

February 10

Chef Tom Condron, The Liberty and The Lumiere French Kitchen – North Carolina

March 10

Chef Mark Militello, Prezzo

April 14

Chef Sean Brasel, Meat Market

SWANK FARM BRUNCHES

November 26 – Fall Harvest

Johan Svensson, Terra Mare

January 28 – Reggae Morning

Michael Hackman, Aioli

April 1 – Easter Sunday

Simon Stojanovic, Swank Table

May 13 – Mother’s Day

Simon Stojanovic, Swank Table

