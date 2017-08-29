Taste NY During Boca Restaurant Month; Prezzo is Reincarnated!

September a foodie delight with deals all around

For restaurants, September is the lazy month of the year. OK, this year the summer’s been a bit lazy, too, but things will kick up for foodies Sept. 1, when special restaurant deals swing into action.

Boca Restaurant Month runs Sept. 1-30 with prix-fixe lunches and dinners at your favorite Boca spots. There’s a theme: Boca Loves New York, which means each participating restaurant has to offer a minimum of one New York-inspired dish or cocktail in those specials. Lunches will run $21-25, dinners $36-40.

Some places to visit: Brio Tuscan Grille, Morton’s Steakhouse, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Sushi Ray, Tap 42, Uncle Tai’s, Oceans 234, Roots Italian Kitchen, City Fish Market, Tilted Kilt, Rebel House, Henry’s, Pinon Grill, Ditmas, Max’s Grille, The Melting Pot, Junior’s, Café 5150, Café Med Ristorante, Ruth’s Chris, Matteos, DaVinci’s of Boca, Zin Burger and Pavilion Grille. More details are at bocarestaurantmonth.com.

Prezzo bringing familiar faces together again

The third restaurant to open in the same Boca Raton space in a year, Prezzo is the first to be a reincarnation. Restaurateurs Burt Rapoport and Dennis Max are opening their Italian restaurant again: It was a popular Boca hangout in the 1990s.

Along with them will be Mark Militello, recently consultant chef at Josie’s Ristorante in Boynton Beach, who was an original member of South Florida’s famous Mango Gang. He’s also a James Beard award-winning chef, and worked with Max in previous restaurants.

Prezzo will have wood-fired pizzas (it was the first South Florida place to have them in the ‘90s) and its former signature items, roasted garlic and focaccia bread sticks.

Slated to open in November, Prezzo is in Park Place plaza, 5560 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton.

