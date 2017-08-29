boca restaurant month

Taste NY During Boca Restaurant Month; Prezzo is Reincarnated!

/0 Comments/in /by

September a foodie delight with deals all around

The interior of Ditmas. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

The interior of Ditmas, which is participating in Boca Restaurant Month this year. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

For restaurants, September is the lazy month of the year. OK, this year the summer’s been a bit lazy, too, but things will kick up for foodies Sept. 1, when special restaurant deals swing into action.

Boca Restaurant Month runs Sept. 1-30 with prix-fixe lunches and dinners at your favorite Boca spots. There’s a theme: Boca Loves New York, which means each participating restaurant has to offer a minimum of one New York-inspired dish or cocktail in those specials. Lunches will run $21-25, dinners $36-40.

Some places to visit: Brio Tuscan Grille, Morton’s Steakhouse, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Sushi Ray, Tap 42, Uncle Tai’s, Oceans 234, Roots Italian Kitchen, City Fish Market, Tilted Kilt, Rebel House, Henry’s, Pinon Grill, Ditmas, Max’s Grille, The Melting Pot, Junior’s, Café 5150, Café Med Ristorante, Ruth’s Chris, Matteos, DaVinci’s of Boca, Zin Burger and Pavilion Grille. More details are at bocarestaurantmonth.com.

Prezzo bringing familiar faces together again

Burt Rapoport. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

Burt Rapoport. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

The third restaurant to open in the same Boca Raton space in a year, Prezzo is the first to be a reincarnation. Restaurateurs Burt Rapoport and Dennis Max are opening their Italian restaurant again: It was a popular Boca hangout in the 1990s.

Along with them will be Mark Militello, recently consultant chef at Josie’s Ristorante in Boynton Beach, who was an original member of South Florida’s famous Mango Gang. He’s also a James Beard award-winning chef, and worked with Max in previous restaurants.

Prezzo will have wood-fired pizzas (it was the first South Florida place to have them in the ‘90s) and its former signature items, roasted garlic and focaccia bread sticks.

Slated to open in November, Prezzo is in Park Place plaza, 5560 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton.

Dennis Max. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

Dennis Max. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond. 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
TuckerDukes4 Review: Tucker Duke's Perfect for Parents and Pee-Wees
Italian Fest Get Ready for Italian Fest and Boca Bacchanal!
Bonefish Pomegranate Sage Martini Make Bonefish Grill's Pomegranate Sage Martini & Celebrate St. Patty's Day
19366512_10154789792891378_4413794583562907581_n Max's Harvest Hosts a Good-Bye/Welcome Party
harvest seasonal Harvest Seasonal's Summer Menu is Light and Bright; Fun Events at Nitrogen in Jupiter
Chef George Patti, of M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, will be participating in the Seven . Photo by Eduardo Schneider, Seven Tastings Dinner to Feature Seven Courses and Seven Chefs
brio-watermelon-drinks Season Specials: Boston's Insane Lobster Deal and BRIO's $5 Melon Cocktails
smoke bbq delray Tuesday Specials That Almost Make Up For Smoke BBQ Delray Closing