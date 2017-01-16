Three Wine Dinners to Look Out For in January

The year is wine-ding along, pardon the pun, and that’s my favorite way to start the year. Here are wine dinners worth booking:

Luscious Justin wines featured at Bistro Ten Zero One

Those of you who are regular readers know I’m a huge fan of the Paso Robles’ Justin Winery. I like to let you know about any place featuring these wines because they are consistently high quality. They can be a bit pricey, and folks may be hesitant to try them, so these wine dinners give you a chance to try them and have a fine dinner, too.

Bistro Ten Zero One in the West Palm Beach Marriott is kicking off its 2017 wine dinners by featuring Justin Vineyards and its sister winery, Landmark, along with Executive Chef Christian Quinones’ four-course menu. The dinner starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 (cost is $99), and you need to reserve by Jan. 17th. The menu includes hamachi crudo with chardonnay, cold smoked chicken with pinot noir, filet mignon with cabernet sauvignon, and a chocolate coffee mousse bar with Justin’s amazing Isosceles blend.

Bistro Ten Zero One is at 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/803-1908

Pizzeria That’s Amore pairs Campania wines with meal

If you haven’t had a chance to try the aglianico and falanghina wine varietals from the Italian Campania region, here’s your chance. Plus you can have them paired with a four-course meal that includes an appetizer, salad, pizza and a dessert made with limoncello (is there any other kind?).

At Pizzeria That’s Amore (8919 Lantana Road, Suite D, Lake Worth; 561/660-5624), for $29 per person, excluding taxes, gratuities and drinks, join the dinner on Jan. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. The wines can be be purchased by the bottle for 20 percent off that night only. Reservations are required.

Visit France’s Northern Rhone Valley with Café Boulud

Do you like France’s viognier (I do!), syrah or roussanne wines? They are terrific varietals, and all are even better when paired with food. Here’s your chance to experience that, with a wine dinner at Café Boulud on Jan. 26. Starting at 6:45 p.m., this four-course dinner features wines selected by Chef Sommelier Jeremy Broto-Mur, and food prepared by Executive Chef Rick Mace. The cost is $125 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.

Café Boulud, The Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page or subscribe for the best dining guide in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.