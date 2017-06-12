Treat Papa Bear to Some Meaty Meals With These Miami Father’s Day Deals

Head South for some unusual Miami Father’s Day Deals

If your dad does things in a big way, this may be the best idea yet—a VIP table experience that includes a three-course dinner (seafood tower, 28-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye, dessert) plus a special Japanese whiskey ceremony (pictured), a tour of the Fontainebleau’s wine, cigar and rum collections, plus a nightcap and cigar on the terrace. This special $165 dining experience is only available to one party per night, but it runs through June and must be booked 24 hours in advance.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/674-4780

The Big Easy Braai (pictured) for Father’s Day includes a mixed grill feast for two to four, with South African sausage, a 12-ounce top sirloin, double lamb chops and Nigerian prawns. South African flavors are the highlight here for the holiday, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786/814-5955

A four-course meal for Father’s Day includes Polpette in Umido, Scampi Alla Griglia and more. From noon to 11 p.m.

1014 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/531-4833

Seven dollar drink specials for Dad feature Johnnie Walker scotch whiskies. For dinner there’s a 28-ounce Tomahawk steak ($105), plus other prime meats.

4400 NW 87th Ave., Trump National Doral

A Father’s Day brunch buffet is $125 per person, $49 per child and includes a chilled seafood/raw bar, omelettes, waffles, desserts and more.

The Ritz-Carlton, 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne; 305/365-4156

A barbecue brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is $79 per person, $35 for kids 4 to 11, and includes a souvenir mug and special grill seasoning for fathers. There’s also a Father’s Day dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with steaks, lamb, scallops and more.

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; 305/361-3818

