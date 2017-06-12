miami father's day deals

Treat Papa Bear to Some Meaty Meals With These Miami Father’s Day Deals

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Head South for some unusual Miami Father’s Day Deals

StripSteak by Michael Mina

StripSteak Japanese Ceremony Courtsey of Fontainebleau Miami Beach (2)

If your dad does things in a big way, this may be the best idea yet—a VIP table experience that includes a three-course dinner (seafood tower, 28-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye, dessert) plus a special Japanese whiskey ceremony (pictured), a tour of the Fontainebleau’s wine, cigar and rum collections, plus a nightcap and cigar on the terrace. This special $165 dining experience is only available to one party per night, but it runs through June and must be booked 24 hours in advance.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/674-4780

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Big Easy_Big Easy Braai_photo credit Grove Bay Hospitality

The Big Easy Braai (pictured) for Father’s Day includes a mixed grill feast for two to four, with South African sausage, a 12-ounce top sirloin, double lamb chops and Nigerian prawns. South African flavors are the highlight here for the holiday, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786/814-5955

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

A four-course meal for Father’s Day includes Polpette in Umido, Scampi Alla Griglia and more. From noon to 11 p.m.

1014 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/531-4833

BLT Prime

Seven dollar drink specials for Dad feature Johnnie Walker scotch whiskies. For dinner there’s a 28-ounce Tomahawk steak ($105), plus other prime meats.

4400 NW 87th Ave., Trump National Doral

Lightkeepers

A Father’s Day brunch buffet is $125 per person, $49 per child and includes a chilled seafood/raw bar, omelettes, waffles, desserts and more.

The Ritz-Carlton, 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne; 305/365-4156

Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican_terrace day

A barbecue brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is $79 per person, $35 for kids 4 to 11, and includes a souvenir mug and special grill seasoning for fathers. There’s also a Father’s Day dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with steaks, lamb, scallops and more.

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; 305/361-3818

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond. 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.

You might also like
summer specials Food News: Doral Restaurant Openings, Summer Specials, Miami Spice Preview and More
miami20lead.jpg Miami Reborn
2015-04-01-1427850270-4395921-brooklynstreetartbasquiatbrooklynmuseumjaimerojo0415web15-thumb.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 9 to 15
villa azur Dress to Impress: Villa Azur Roasted and Dressed Dates Recipe
radiohead Review: Radiohead Begins 2017 North American Tour in Miami
radiohead Radiohead at American Airlines Arena
cure1.jpg Concert Review: The Cure in Miami
macaron day For National Macaron Day, We Give You Villa Azur's Raspberry Macaron Recipe