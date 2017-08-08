Tuesday Specials That Almost Make Up For Smoke BBQ Delray Closing

There are Taco Tuesdays all over the place. Today we’re bringing you other Tuesday specials, happening today and down the road. Hang in there—Friday is just a few days away!

Make it a great wine night

Temper Grille in Boca, Ristorante Santucci in West Palm Beach and Meat Market Palm Beach on the island, among others, are jumping on the “if it’s summer, we need to give you deals” idea by offering specials that include wine.

Temper Grille’s offer of half-off bottles of wine is good all night long every Tuesday as part of the summer specials. This tapas restaurant has an unusually extensive wine selection, so this is a great idea for those who love their vino. (9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton; 561/717-8081)

Ristorante Santucci has a Tuesday three-course prix-fixe meal that includes a glass of wine for $29.99. Since the food is terrific, as well as the wine list, that’s a great summer deal. (610 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/337-2532)

Meat Market Palm Beach’s Tuesday offer calls for half-off bottles of select wines during dinner service only. The special will last through the summer. (191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach; 561/354-9800)

A wine dinner? A wine competition? Yes to both at Louie Bossi’s

Louie Bossi’s new Boca Raton restaurant will host a Festa Della Vendemmia (Feast of the Vineyard) on Aug. 22 that’s part dinner, part wine competition. There will be four courses, along with two wine pairings for each course from Sommelier Ervin Machado (Italian pairings) and Master Sommelier Andrew McNamara (international pairings). You will eat and drink and then vote on which wine pairing nailed it. Tough job. The price is $120 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. Buy your tickets here. (100 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561/336-6699)

Smoke BBQ Delray Beach closes

Co-owner of Smoke BBQ Delray Beach, Scott Kennedy, announced Monday that the restaurant has closed. He posted the information on Facebook’s Delray Raw page, and sympathy and laments poured in from hundreds of users.

The restaurant at 8 E. Atlantic Ave. opened in late 2014, and went into the space where Union had been and gone. Union was the first restaurant for co-owners Scott Kennedy and Steve Chin, who also own both Smoke venues.

While Union was still open, they hired famed Kansas City pitmaster Bryan Tyrell to switch the menu from sushi to barbecue. Union didn’t survive, but Tyrell stayed and brought Smoke Delray into being with his Kansas City ribs and brisket. Tyrell left Smoke and moved to open Boynton’s Pig-Sty earlier this year. Smoke Fort Lauderdale opened in late 2015 and is reportedly doing well.

