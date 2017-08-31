Walk in an Astronaut’s Moon Boots at Science Center’s New Space Exhibit

You know you are a child of the 80’s when your idea of a “dream summer” involved a trip to space camp.

I remember receiving that coveted color brochure in the mail and thinking it would be the coolest experience ever! My parents were probably thinking it would be one of the most expensive.

Now, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (SFSCA) in West Palm Beach is offering me (and my kids … I guess …) the chance to finally make my space camp dreams come true through its new exhibit: Astronaut. And for WAY less money than space camp. Woot woot!

Coming this fall and running through April 2018, Astronaut boasts 26 hands-on, interactive exhibits that show guests how it feels to live in outer space. Technically speaking, the exhibits will “relay the physical and psychological effects of living in microgravity and the technology required to complete space missions.” This immersive experience surrounds guests with replicas of the life-sized living quarters it takes to survive outside of the Earth’s (and Boca’s) atmosphere.

Lew Crampton, president and CEO of SFSCA says “our mission is to open every mind to science, and right now the skies are the limit when it comes to future possibilities for space travel. This exhibit takes us through the entire arc of what space travel holds forth for humans. From astronaut recruitment, testing and training—all the way to life on board the International Space Station.”

Anyone (like me!) who has ever wondered what it is like to sleep, eat, shower and use a toilet in space will finally get their burning questions answered!

Some of the Astronaut exhibit highlights include:

The “Training Zone,” which features some of the mundane challenges—like assembling nuts and bolts while wearing a space suit—involved in becoming a real astronaut.

A “Rocket Launch” area that stimulates blast-off, allowing guests to climb into a rocket and count down ’til liftoff. This area also shows visitors what it is like to sleep in space and grow foods in zero gravity conditions.

The “Space Lab,” which streams a live feed showing astronauts onboard the International Space Station going through their daily routines.

Get ready Boca moms, because come October 14th, Astronaut at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is sure to be an experience that is out of this world!

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is at 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. Admission to the SFSCA during Astronaut is $16.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 3 to 12 and $14.95 for seniors aged 60 and older. Science Center members and children under 3 are free.

