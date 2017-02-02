Watch Jason Get a Psychic Reading

In our February 2017 issue, Jason Clary interviewed Deborah Graham, AKA the “Psychic Matchmaker.” The TV channel TLC aired a show about her in 2015, and Graham’s schtick was that she could find someone a match just by walking through the street and reading people’s energy.

Lucky for Jason, Graham also gave him a psychic reading. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.