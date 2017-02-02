Watch Jason Get a Psychic Reading
In our February 2017 issue, Jason Clary interviewed Deborah Graham, AKA the “Psychic Matchmaker.” The TV channel TLC aired a show about her in 2015, and Graham’s schtick was that she could find someone a match just by walking through the street and reading people’s energy.
Lucky for Jason, Graham also gave him a psychic reading. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.
To read the full story on Deborah Graham, subscribe to the magazine and see the February 2017 issue.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.