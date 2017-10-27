Watch the World’s Greatest Hand Walker Train To Break His Record

Ashwin Kalyandurg, a 22-year-old fourth year medical student at Nova Southeastern University, is not only a young genius. He is also the world’s greatest hand walker. In September he broke his past record of 3.2 miles (which shattered the Guinness Record) by walking 3.78 miles on his hands for the 5K Art Walk for Autism at Quiet Waters Park.