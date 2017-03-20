This story comes from our March 2017 issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine.

A global phenomenon breaks out in Boca and beyond.

Written by Thomas Yair and photographed by Aaron Bristol

When asked about the popularity of their businesses, the owners of Boca Raton’s escape rooms offered variations on a common theme: People still want to have fun I.R.L.—in real life.

“It’s just one hour with no cellphone,” said Sandor, owner of QRoom Escape. “Google is not going to help you.”

“For a whole hour, there is no thinking about anything but playing the game,” added Master Escape Room’s Sandra Matsuoka. “Nobody is looking at their phones. You are there.”

“People want to put down their electronic devices and actually communicate, go back to the way it was,” said Jason McGuire, of Try-N-Escape. “We’ve become an antisocial society because of social media. And I think people want to break free; they just don’t know how. So they’re turning to stuff like this.”

Indeed they are. Escape rooms—a kind of physical video game in which participants solve a series of puzzles in order to break out of an enclosed space in an hour’s time—have become a booming 21st century industry. The global phenomenon began in Asia circa 2008, flourished in Eastern Europe and eventually expanded to the United States.

At least four rooms operate in Boca Raton alone, with many others sprouting in West Palm Beach, Broward County and Miami-Dade. Although the themes may vary—from the Wild West to alien invasions to Victorian gumshoeing—much of the formula remains the same. There are always challenging padlocks, hidden objects and teamwork-intensive puzzles. The owner will inevitably be watching you from surveillance cameras, dispensing clues when necessary through primitive walkie-talkies. That’s right, kids: no texting!

Just like any other art form, some escape rooms are more exceptional than others. As a Zagat-style public service, we attempted five of them, judging each on their ambience, puzzle variety and difficulty level. Now get cracking!

Try-N-Escape