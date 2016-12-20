The Week Ahead: Dec. 20 to Jan. 1

A Jewish singles mixer turns 30, the Piano Man rocks New Year’s Eve, and a free yoga event kicks off 2017. Plus, The Reverend Horton Heat, “The Nutcracker,” “Hidden Figures” and more in the weeks ahead.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

What: Matzo Ball

Where: Il Bacio, 29 S.E. Second Ave., Delray Beach

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $30

Contact: matzoball.org

As that scholarly sage of world religion, Kyle Broflovski, once observed, “It’s hard to be a Jew on Christmas.” The “South Park” tyke was, and still is, correct, but the Christmastime social lives of the Chosen People have certainly improved in recent years, thanks in no small part to the popularity of the Matzo Ball. This locally founded and nationally expanded Jewish singles party is celebrating its landmark 30th anniversary this year with an all-night rager in Delray Beach, offering opportunities to mix, mingle, relax and imbibe while poor Santa Claus puts in his most exacting work day of the year.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

What: Opening day of “Hidden Figures”

Where: Movie theaters nationwide

When: Show times and costs vary

This rousing, fact-based story of transcendence pushes familiar buttons, but they’re all the correct ones. The “hidden figures” in question are three brilliant African-American NASA employees in the early ‘60s: Taraji P. Henson’s math prodigy, Octavia Spencer’s tireless administrator of the space center’s “colored wing,” and Janelle Monae’s gifted engineer. You could say they have the right stuff at the wrong time, suffering the daily indignities of the Jim Crow South while breaking NASA’s glass ceilings, crack by crack, from the shadows. Writer-director Theodore Melfi and co-screenwriter Allison Schroeder deftly balance the hurtling zeitgeist by providing roughly equal shrift to issues of race, gender and the excitement and paranoia of the space race, which culminates in John Glenn’s historic orbit of Earth. “Hidden Figures” is amusing, tear-jerking and even relevant to today’s human-rights struggles—“we all pee the same color,” asserts Kevin Costner’s director of the Space Task Group as he hammers off the “colored women” restroom sign. But the film is best appreciated for its celebration of three ambitious, boundary-breaking role models besting a system that would rather treat them as second-class citizens. Expect this to eventually be shown in schools nationwide, as it should be.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, DEC. 28-30

What: “The Nutcracker”

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: Various show times

Cost: $25-$89

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

There are plenty of “Nutcrackers” performed during the holiday season, but there’s only one George Balanchine-choreographed “Nutcracker”—and there’s only one company in our region that can match its exacting standards. Miami City Ballet will once again present Balanchine’s iconic take on Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet, with its dancing snowflakes, sugar plum fairies and heroic toy soldiers, casting a wintry spell over our lukewarm holiday break. As always, the elaborate costumes and majestic set design will be second to none. Bring the kids—or just bring yourself, and imagine you are one.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

What: The Reverend Horton Heat

Where: Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30

Contact: 561/832-9999, sub-culture.org/respectable-street

Dallas-based barnburners The Reverend Horton Heat—the name given to gravelly vocalist-guitarist Jim Heath as well as his two-man band—is one of the country’s preeminent psychobilly acts, the niche genre that fuses vintage rockabilly melodies with punk and garage-rock thrash. Cheeky, nostalgic and whimsically attired, these road warriors are recognized for their offbeat sense of humor and infectious live shows, which pull generously from their 11 albums. The Reverend is no stranger to Respectable Street and his throng of devoted South Florida congregants, but this tour stop is particularly special because of its spectacular undercard: Punk icon and leftist provocateur Jello Biafra, whose set includes tunes from his eminent band Dead Kennedys; and The Legendary Shack Shakers, a venerable psychobilly cult band from Kentucky.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

What: The Capitol Steps

Where: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter

When: 5 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $65-$85

Contact: 561/575-2223, jupitertheatre.org

This longtime troupe of political humorists makes its annual New Year’s Eve pilgrimage to Jupiter, playing a pair of early shows that leave half the night open for fireworks, late dinners, or Anderson Cooper. The group’s wide-ranging 2016 album “What to Expect When You’re Electing” satirized the vast spectrum of the strangest electoral season in modern history. But given the transience of our news cycles, The Steps are promising a night of all-new material for the New Year. With Donald Trump’s Twitter account providing new fodder daily, they won’t have to work too hard.

What: Billy Joel

Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $49.50 and up

Contact: 954/835-8000, thebbtcenter.com

Another year, another New Year’s Eve residency for the Piano Man in South Florida. And who can blame him? Who wouldn’t want to escape a chilly New York state of mind in December for our temperate paradise of fellow Big Apple exiles? If you caught Joel’s 2015 end-of-year extravaganza at the BB&T, it’s no reason to bail on this show. At 67, Joel continues to, if not innovate, then at least surprise his legion of die-hards: Every set list on his recent jaunt has been markedly different, with covers of rock ‘n’ roll standards joining deep-cut obscurities and a diverse smattering of hits, on shows that often exceed 30 songs.

What: Turnstiles

Where: The Funky Biscuit, 303 S.E. Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $75 (includes reserved seat, four-course dinner and champagne toast)

Contact: 561/395-2929, funkybiscuit.com

Then again, we can’t all get in to see Billy Joel at the BB&T. Some of us might need to settle for the next-best thing: Turnstiles, South Florida’s acclaimed Piano Man tribute act. Frontman Tony Monaco’s dedicated band doesn’t cover just the hits. This lifelong Joel devotee delves deep into the gregarious troubadour’s archives, with help from his peerless backing musicians. Close your eyes at a Turnstiles set, and you’ll believe you’re in a Billy Joel arena show. Since it’s at Royal Palm Place, we can’t say parking will be any easier than at the BB&T Center, but your kinship with Joel’s music will never seem more intimate.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

What: “Something Big 2017”

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

When: 11 a.m. (check-in begins at 10 a.m.)

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/479-7819, somethingbig2017.com

Let yoga be your New Year’s Eve hangover cure at this refreshing morning of stretches to live musical accompaniment. Renowned teacher Leslie Glickman of Yoga Journey will lead attendees through the routines. Last year, this event brought 1,500 people to the amphitheater, a number Glickman is hoping to top with this enhanced follow-up, complete with nationally touring artist DJ Drez and a marketplace of yoga products and gifts. Festivities run until 2:30 p.m.