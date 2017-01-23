Week Ahead: Jan. 24-30

A “futurist” magician dazzles in Delray, exotic art opens at the Flagler, and Theatre Lab closes its FAU season with a world premiere. Plus, Dead Kennedys, “Eugene Onegin,” “Starship Troopers” and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Opening day of “Harem: Unveiling the Mystery of Orientalist Art”

Where: Flagler Museum, 1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $18 adults, $10 children for museum admission

Contact: 561/655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

One of the Flagler Museum’s most intriguing exhibitions in some time explores the mysterious and exotic milieu of the harem — the realm of wives, servants, children and occasionally slaves that persisted for centuries in Muslim households. Visitors were rarely granted privilege to enter these cordoned domestic spaces, but that didn’t stop salacious — and sometimes more wholesome — stories of harem activity from proliferating in western culture. The realm became a frequent area of interest for Orientalist artists, whose imaginative canvases depicted everything from happy family gatherings to sensual pleasure palaces. Henry Flagler himself owned six harem scenes, which are on show in this Flagler Museum-organized exhibition. “Harem” includes paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, rare books and ephemera, and it runs through April 16.

WEDNESDAY

What: Adam Trent: “The Futurist”

Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $42-$52

Contact: 561/243-7922, oldschoolsquare.org

Magician Adam Trent received the gig of a lifetime when he was hired for the Broadway cast of “The Illusionists,” which shattered box office records in its 2014-2015 run. This door-opening slot on the most prominent magic showcase of its time led this charismatic mesmerist to appear on “Good Morning America,” “America’s Got Talent,” the Travel Channel, the Disney Channel and more, and he continued to amass critical hosannas. The one that stuck the most is that he represents “Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield,” a compliment that reflects his smooth dance moves and fashionable costume — yes, he wears a pocket square — as much as his novel tricks. Relying on boundary-pushing, science-fiction-tinged illusions, Trent’s latest production is perhaps equal parts magic show, standup comedy and concert, a hybrid that he believes is the future of his evolving profession.

FRIDAY

What: Opening night of “Motherland”

Where: Theatre Lab at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

Contact: 561/297-6124, fauevents.com

Theatre Lab, the new-play incubator launched by director Lou Tyrrell, opened its first season in 2015 solely with staged readings. For its second season, the company has graduated to full productions, thanks to a complete renovation of its performance space in FAU’s Parliament Hall. We hope you caught its first two intriguing and quirky productions, “The Three Sisters of Weehawken” and “This Random World.” Either way, you can still catch its season-closing show, “Motherland.” This world premiere by Allison Gregory is a modern-day spin on Bertolt Brecht’s “Mother Courage and Her Children,” about a food truck entrepreneur trying to raise her kids in a morally corroded world. It runs through February 12.

SATURDAY

What: Opening night of “Eugene Onegin”

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$189

Contact: 305/949-6722, arshtcenter.org

Based on a novel by Alexander Pushkin, and with music by Tchaikovsky, “Eugene Onegin” is a powerhouse of Russian opera. Rejecting the standard linear scene changes of most opera, Tchaikovsky favored a lyrical approach, writing seven episodic scenes in three acts. This postmodern style helped bolster a simple story — a narcissistic dandy rejects a country girl, only to desire her attentions later in life — into an emotionally rich meditation on the vagaries of attraction and the poignancy of regret. Five singers will make their Florida Grand Opera debuts with this regional production, which runs through February 4.

What: Screening of “Starship Troopers”

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

When: 11:45 p.m.

Cost: $7

Contact: 786/472-2249, gablescinema.com

Dutch director Paul Verhoeven’s current release “Elle,” a foreign-language Oscar favorite, is justifiably getting all the attention. But you have only one chance this weekend to see one of the renegade filmmaker’s most subversive movies: the 1997 cult classic “Starship Troopers.” Adapted liberally from a Robert Heinlein science-fiction novel, “Starship Troopers” paraded the prettiest youth stars of its generation — Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Neil Patrick Harris — in an ostensible popcorn blockbuster: They play military cadets sent to defend the world against extraterrestrial insect robots. Beneath the CGI surface, though, is one of the most scalding antiwar screeds of late 20th century moviemaking, a cogent commentary on military propaganda and the way young soldiers are themselves bred to be robotic killing machines. The fact that half the population didn’t get it makes it a more singular satire for the half that did.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

What: Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Where: Sanborn Square, 72 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: hotworks.org

This stylish art festival may only happen annually, but for the organizers at Hotworks, the lead-up to the fest is a yearlong effort to secure the best national and international artists — and build a reputation as one of the premier art shows in the Southeast. So far, it seems to be working: After seven years, the Boca Raton Fine Art Show has been voted among the top 100 art fairs in the nation, on the strength of its curatorial quality — the festival is juried by art professionals with more than 120 years of combined experience — and its breadth: Works in painting, sculpture, clay, glass, fiber, wood, jewelry, photography and more will be sold in price ranges suitable for all pocketbooks. Look for up to 175 artist booths.

SUNDAY

What: Dead Kennedys

Where: Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 to $25

Contact: 561/328-7481, thekelseytheater.com

Few American punk bands are more important than Dead Kennedys, who borrowed the political provocations of the Sex Pistols and married them with the wit and sarcasm of the Buzzcocks and the speed of Black Flag. Formed in San Francisco in 1978, and then led by the leftist polemicist Jello Biafra, Dead Kennedys stayed true to their anti-corporate bona fides through the Reagan years, delivering fiery potshots to politicians on both sides of the aisle across material that was as fierce as it was sardonic: “California Uber Alles,” “Holiday in Cambodia,” “Kill the Poor” and let’s not forget the bluntly appropriate “Nazi Punks F*** Off.” After the band’s 1986 dissolution, Biafra became a journeyman rocker and powerful spoken-word artist. In the aughts, Dead Kennedys reformed without him, but founding members East Bay Ray and Klaus Flouride remain, performing vintage tunes that, given the events of January 20, have attained a new luster.

