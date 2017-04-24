West Palm Dinner Specials at PB Catch, Santucci and Table 26

PB Catch serving a Catch & Cook special

If you’ve landed the big one and it’s still wiggling on your hook, consider bringing it to PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar, where Chef Aaron Black will prepare and cook it to order for $18. And that includes two sides. That’s a deal anywhere, but at PB Catch, it’s a steal for diners. Open daily for dinner at 5:30 p.m.

PB Catch, 251 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-5558

Santucci wine dinner features Torre dei Beati wines

Ristorante Santucci may be off the beaten path of Clematis—it’s at the far west end by the post office—but it’s first on many lists for top-quality Italian food. This clean, small, modern, friendly venue is having a wine dinner on May 8, which is something to note because they don’t have many, and they aren’t usually promoted because they sell out quickly. So here’s your heads-up!

The four-course dinner will feature Montepulciano di Abruzzo wines from the Torre dei Beati winery in Italy’s Pescara province. Cost is $75 per person (excluding tax/gratuity), and the dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. Having attended many dinners there, including a wine dinner, I can vouch for the service, the food and the wine list, which is extensive and excellent. Reservations required.

610 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/337-2532

Summer is here: Table 26 starts 50 percent off deals

It’s official: Summer arrives when Table 26 starts its 50 percent off entrée deals. At least, that’s what I’ve decreed. This amazing special starts today (April 24), so bring out the swimsuits. But first try the great food at Table 26, especially when it’s half-off between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eat at 5 p.m. to catch this early bird special because reservations will fly out the door for these.

1700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/855-2660

