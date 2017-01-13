Wine Dinner at Manor Hilton WPB; Operation Cocktails at General Provisions Fort Lauderdale

In 2017, make it a point to try new things in new places. Here are a couple of suggestions: eat well, drink well and help other people. Great formula!

Wine dinner at Manor, Hilton West Palm Beach

In the busy area that is downtown West Palm Beach, you can always tuck into the Manor restaurant in the West Palm Beach Hilton, next to the Palm Beach County Convention Center. It’s a good restaurant where Executive Chef Miguel Santiago and Signature Chef Matthew Byrne (he’s also co-owner of Kitchen, and will soon open a Greek-inspired WPB restaurant) put together flavors you don’t normally associate with a hotel restaurant. Of course, that’s the point.

On January 25, they will host a five-course wine dinner, pairing lobster custard, shellfish consommé and caviar with a Riesling, for instance. Try a Gruner Veltliner or a Chambolle-Musigny red. And any dinner that ends with a Far Niente Dolce means a dessert to remember. If you haven’t tried those wine varietals, that’s the perfect reason to attend this dinner! New things in the new year. The cost is $150 per person, with a reception starting at 7 p.m., then dinner.

Manor is at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/231-6000.

Operation Cocktails stars celebrity guest bartenders

Even though this is called Operation Cocktails, you’ll find wines and craft brews, too, at the Cocktails for Humanity event on January 28. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at General Provision, during Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village Art Walk, all proceeds benefit United Way of Broward County’s Mission United. Celebrity bartenders serving libations will be United Way of Broward County President/ CEO Kathleen Cannon and Senior Director of Mission United Leland Liebe.

General Provision, an event space, is at 525 NW 1st Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 305/791-5002.

