Zen Cocktails and a Delicious Murder Mystery

Cocktail books plus wine and murder – both recipes for a fun evening! In the continuing “let’s try something new for 2017” spirit, we bring you two different kinds of entertainment in the upcoming weeks.

“Zen and Tonic” author mixes concoctions, collaborations

What do you get when a cocktail book author joins a chef and an organic produce company? A night with yummy cocktails and some tasty, healthful bites. Join “Zen and Tonic: Savory and Fresh Cocktails for the Enlightened Drinker” author and mixologist Jules Aron and chef Anthony Fiorini on Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 13 American Table. The cost is $60 per person and that includes a signed copy of the book, four cocktails and some healthy nibbles made with produce from Celis Palm Beach. All I know is that cocktails are zen to me, and tonic is frequently one of the ingredients! Meet the author, sip and chat at 451 E. Palmetto Park Road; 561/409-2061.

Wine, murder and mangia tutti at Maggiano’s Little Italy

Have a little bruschetta, a little calamari fritte, some chicken Parmesan — and try to figure out who murdered whom at the Wine and Murder Mystery Dinner on Feb. 3 at Maggiano’s Little Italy. It’s a humorous murder mystery show, which seems to be an oxymoron, but it won’t dampen your appetite. From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the three-course dinner includes a glass of wine or beer, and the cost is $29.95-$59.95. Coffee, tea and sodas are included. Maggiano’s Little Italy, 21090 Saint Andrews Blvd.; 561/361-8244.

Mangia!