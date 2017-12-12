14 Miami and Broward Restaurants Serving Scrumptious Christmas Meals

Here’s more than a dozen restaurants in Broward and Miami-Dade counties serving Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals.

Macchialina offers a five-course prix-fixe menu (Beet Mezzaluna dish pictured above) on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $59 per person. 820 Alton Road, Miami Beach

offers a five-course prix-fixe menu (Beet Mezzaluna dish pictured above) on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $59 per person. 820 Alton Road, Miami Beach Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort : Offering Christmas Eve prix-fixe menu for $39 per person. On Christmas Day, a prix-fixe menu for $49 per person is available. Children’s menu is $10 per child. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/414-2222

: Offering Christmas Eve prix-fixe menu for $39 per person. On Christmas Day, a prix-fixe menu for $49 per person is available. Children’s menu is $10 per child. 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/414-2222 BLT Steak offers a special Christmas three-course, prix-fixe menu, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Cost: $80 per person. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786/605-0819

Point Royal : Pictured, on Christmas Day, offering a buffet with everything from a roasted whole suckling pig to a traditional Buche de Noel. Includes bottomless Champagne, coffee or tea. Cost: $65 per adult, $25 for children 12 and under. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954/602-8750

: Pictured, on Christmas Day, offering a buffet with everything from a roasted whole suckling pig to a traditional Buche de Noel. Includes bottomless Champagne, coffee or tea. Cost: $65 per adult, $25 for children 12 and under. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954/602-8750 3030 Ocean has a special four-course, prix-fixe Christmas Day menu at $70 per person (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity). 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3129

has a special four-course, prix-fixe Christmas Day menu at $70 per person (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity). 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3129 Forte Dei Marmi: Offering a Christmas Eve Sunday brunch prix-fixe menu for $85 per person; then a special menu for dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, a special menu is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786/276-3095

Offering a Christmas Eve Sunday brunch prix-fixe menu for $85 per person; then a special menu for dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, a special menu is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786/276-3095 Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille: Christmas Eve has a la carte specials. Open Christmas Day from noon to 9 p.m. for a buffet; cost is $69 per person. Riverside Hotel, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Cantina La Viente: Interior pictured. On Christmas Eve, starting at 7 p.m., a special holiday menu for $45 per person. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786/623-6136

Interior pictured. On Christmas Eve, starting at 7 p.m., a special holiday menu for $45 per person. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786/623-6136 Faena Miami Beach, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann restaurant: On Christmas Eve, the regular Sunday asado menu is available plus a prix-fixe special tasting menu for $125 per person. On Christmas day a holiday lunch asado menu is available for $95 per person. Pao by Paul Qui restaurant is offering a limited a la carte menu on Christmas Day as well as a prix-fixe menu for $125 per person. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/534-8800

Lightkeepers: Interior pictured. Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., a three-course, prix-fixe meal is offered for $145 per person, $49 per child. On Christmas Day, a prix-fixe brunch will be served for $145 per person, $49 per child. Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne: 305/365-4156

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits : On Christmas Day, from noon to 9 p.m., offering a prix-fixe menu for $105 per adult and $49 for children 5 to 12. Includes holiday grouper lentils (pictured). The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

: On Christmas Day, from noon to 9 p.m., offering a prix-fixe menu for $105 per adult and $49 for children 5 to 12. Includes holiday grouper lentils (pictured). The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale Nautilus Cabana Club: On Christmas Eve it’s offering a buffet from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost: $65 per person. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/503-5700

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life working in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

