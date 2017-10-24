2nd Annual Celebrity Chef Event at SLS South Beach Ready to Roll

The food event calendar is heating up, and here’s one more event to add: 2nd Annual Taste: Celebrity Chef Edition on Nov. 9 at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach.

There will be restaurant pop-ups and exclusive food parties, followed by a foodie after party. What’s not to like?

Chefs will include Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi/Katsuya (pictured above); Executive Chef Tito Vargas/Bazaar by Jose Andres; Chef De Cuisine Jonas Bowman/K Ramen.Burger.Beer; Chef Brian Nasajon/Beaker & Gray; Executive Chef Arturo Paz/Lobster Bar Sea Grille; Chef Dan Bufford/Cleo; Executive Chef Bee Nayia/NaiYaRa; Founder and Chef Mark Lacono/Lucali and many more.

Even better, the event benefits World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef Jose Andres, that creates smart solutions to hunger and poverty with these proceeds donated specifically to Puerto Rico.

The fun is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and tickets cost $135 for VIP (early 7 p.m. admission, private demos) and $85 for general admission. All tickets include hosted cocktail, craft beer and sake bars. Purchase your tickets here.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.