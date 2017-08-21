Bloody Marys Meet Brunch on a Stick; Early Ticket Sales for Offerdahl’s Gridiron Grill-Off

Great pairing: Bloody Marys and Brunch on a Stick

Put a mini meal on a single spoon (those one-bite appetizers) or on a skewer, and you’ve got a great outdoor party nosh. It’s portable, easy to eat, and you still have one hand free for your drink. Here’s the chance to fill that extra hand with a bottomless Bloody Mary while you eat brunch on a stick. What a great concept!

Brunch meets bloody at the last of Delray Beach’s Sizzlin’ Summer Social Series coming up on Aug. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in The Fieldhouse at Old School Square. Restaurants will each provide patrons with food on a skewer, and participating restaurants are Dada, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Death or Glory, Lilo’s, Pizza Rustica and ROK:BRGR. Tickets are $45; buy them at http://oldschoolsquare.org/.

The Fieldhouse, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922, ext. 1.

Tickets on sale for John Offerdahl’s 7th Gridiron Grill-Off

It’s a November event, but a popular one, so mark your calendars and take advantage of the early pricing for John Offerdahl’s Gridiron Grill-Off Food & Wine Festival on Nov. 11 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. The early tickets are $75 per person, $115 for VIP, and include sampling of food and drinks at each tent. Both Miami Dolphins players and local top chefs will team up to tackle the grill and pair food with cocktails during this fest for charity. Live music is always a part of this event, which is in its seventh year. Find tickets at http://gridirongrilloff.com/.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach

