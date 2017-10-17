Breast Cancer Awareness Month Restaurant Specials and Events

Colorful bagels for a cause

Brooklyn Water Bagels will turn its plain bagels pink until Oct. 19 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of the proceeds from the bagel sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The bagels are $1.29 each and are at every location except Coral Springs and Lake Worth.

Try a Cabo Tata Rita Margarita

Cabo Flats has teamed with Partida Tequila to create the Cabo Tata Rita Margarita in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness. Proceeds of each drink sold ($10) will go to one of the breast cancer organizations. The drink is available at all five South Florida locations including Delray Marketplace, CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Doral and Miami.

Breast Cancer Ride on Oct. 19 – The Cartel Baggers bikers kick off their annual ride at Cabo Flats Cantina & Tequila Bar in CityPlace Doral. Cabo Flats will offer drink and bottle specials, a house DJ, raffles and giveaways at the Doral location only. The bikers, more than 100 riders, will arrive at 9 p.m. (3450 NW 83rd, Doral)

Restaurants team up with pink drink

Vic & Angelo’s of Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens has teamed with The Office in Delray Beach to offer the Pink Flamingo Martini, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of South Palm Beach. The $10 martinis will be sold through Nov. 10.

Downtown Delray to go pink

Delray will be one of three South Florida cities to host “Downtowns Go Pink” to support Susan G. Komen of South Florida. On Oct. 26 the city will sparkle with pink lights, and restaurants and stores will offer discounts and make donations to fight breast cancer. That day Dada will donate $2 for every signature breast cancer cocktail it sells, and Caffe Luna Rosa will donate 10 percent of all sales to Susan G. Komen South Florida. To see more participating venues, visit downtowndelraybeach.com.

