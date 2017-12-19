Broward and Miami-Dade Dining on New Year’s

Broward County

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits (pictured above): On New Year’s Eve, starting at 5:30 p.m., a four-course, prix-fixe meal is offered for $99 per person. A second seating at 9 p.m. is $189 per person and has five courses. The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954/302-6460

ETARU Hallandale: For New Year’s Eve, the a la carte menu is available, but specials include bookings until 8 p.m. and for $250 per person includes a chef’s tasting menu and one bottle of Champagne. After 8 p.m., the chef’s tasting menu is $400 per person with unlimited Champagne. Live entertainment is included and an after-party on the third-floor terrace. 111 S. Surf Road, Hallandale Beach; 954/271-3222

Miami-Dade County

KYU: This modern Asian restaurant on New Year’s Eve will have three seatings available, as well as a balloon drop at midnight, a DJ booth, and flowing cocktails, champagne and sake. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786/577-0150

This modern Asian restaurant on New Year’s Eve will have three seatings available, as well as a balloon drop at midnight, a DJ booth, and flowing cocktails, champagne and sake. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786/577-0150 The Atrium: New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. for all ages, features a gourmet reception dinner, open bar and a live performance by The Spam Allstars. Includes Champagne and caviar, truffle and seafood stations. From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., guests can also enjoy an open bar only option to celebrate the New Year; available to 21+ year-old guests only. Costs: $450 Dinner Celebration; $200 open bar only 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Ages 21 and up); $325 (Ages 20-13); $100 (Ages 12-6); 5 & under free. 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Stiltsville Fish Bar: This new restaurant has a regular a la carte menu on New Year’s Eve, along with specials, and a complimentary Champagne toast. New Year’s Day—open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an extended weekend brunch. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786/353-0477

This new restaurant has a regular a la carte menu on New Year’s Eve, along with specials, and a complimentary Champagne toast. New Year’s Day—open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an extended weekend brunch. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786/353-0477 Diplomat Beach Resort , 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood: Open for New Year’s Eve at the restaurants here: Diplomat Prime: Prix fixe menu featuring wagyu filet mignon, Sicilian pistachio layer cake and more. First seating starting at $175 per person; second seating starting at $225 per person. Monkitail: Tasting menu starting at $75 per person with wine pairing option. Point Royal: Tasting menu starting at $60 per person with wine pairing option. Bristol’s Burgers: Prix fixe menu featuring a 12 hour boneless rib sandwich, banana foster bread pudding sundae and more. $35 per person. Portico Beer & Wine Garden: Prix fixe menu starting at $30 for adults, $17 for kids.

, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood: Open for New Year’s Eve at the restaurants here:

Big Easy Winebar & Grill: Go here for South African cuisine. From Dec. 29 – Dec. 31, open to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Regular menu offered. 702 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786/814-5955

Go here for South African cuisine. From Dec. 29 – Dec. 31, open to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Regular menu offered. 702 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786/814-5955 DOA: A LatAsian style New Year’s Eve for $125 per person includes a multi-course meal. First seating starts at 6:30 p.m.; second seating begins at 9 p.m. and is $225 per person. 2000 Colins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/587-2000

Le Zoo: This is Stephen Starr’s restaurant, and on New Year’s Eve offers a Parisian-inspired menu. Prix-fixe is $85 per person. 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/602-9663

Mondrian South Beach: On New Year’s Eve, offering four hours of premium open bar, and a prix-fixe menu that includes a raw bar ice carving display, truffle lobster mac & cheese, roasted leg of lamb and more. From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $159. More info here. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

On New Year’s Eve, offering four hours of premium open bar, and a prix-fixe menu that includes a raw bar ice carving display, truffle lobster mac & cheese, roasted leg of lamb and more. From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $159. More info here. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach Villa Azur: New Year’s Eve here will feature a burlesque show, fire breathers, aerialists, jugglers, Champagne parades and two seatings. The first seating is from 7 p.m. to 9:30 pm., at $200 per person, and offers a four-course menu with a glass of Champagne. A children’s special menu is available for $99 until 9:30 p.m. Second seating starts at 9 p.m., features a five-course menu and reservations start at $500 per person, depending on Champagne additions and number of people. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688

New Year’s Eve here will feature a burlesque show, fire breathers, aerialists, jugglers, Champagne parades and two seatings. The first seating is from 7 p.m. to 9:30 pm., at $200 per person, and offers a four-course menu with a glass of Champagne. A children’s special menu is available for $99 until 9:30 p.m. Second seating starts at 9 p.m., features a five-course menu and reservations start at $500 per person, depending on Champagne additions and number of people. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688 Root & Bone Miami: New addition to the Beach, this belongs to TV Top Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth at the Shelborne South Beach hotel. On New Year’s Eve, offering a live band and a la carte menu. 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/341-1314

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life working in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.