BurgerFi Introduces New Plant Burger; Prix-Fixe Menus and Wine Dinners

BurgerFi serves “Beyond Burger”: Plant-based burger like no other

The east and west Delray Beach locations for BurgerFi are just three of eight places in this national chain to roll out The Beyond Burger this week, a plant-based, guaranteed to run red (beet) juice, non-GMO-soy-gluten alternative that fans say tastes just like meat.

It certainly looks like meat (pictured), and is served with the bun, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup and American cheese, for $8.27. Vegan versions are available, too, for $8.77.

So you can follow that “I’ve gotta have a burger” urge now, no matter your diet. The plant-based burger was developed by Beyond Meat, a company with investors who include Bill Gates, Twitter co-founders, a former McDonald’s CEO, Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman, the Humane Society and more.

Two locations: 6 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Marketplace; 7959 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. A planned Boynton location is set to open this year.

Sant Ambroeus rolls out prix-fixe meals, Summer Apertivo hours

If you haven’t tried this charming restaurant new to Palm Beach, now’s the time to visit with several new options that will help your pocketbook. The Summer Apertivo (a happy hour by another name) is daily from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with half-price signature cocktails, select wine and beer, plus a special Stuzzichini menu with burrata crostone ($14), anchovies crostone ($15), Wagyu short ribs sliders ($24) and more.

There are also lunch and dinner prix-fixe menus. It’s $29 for a three-course lunch, served Monday through Friday; wine pairing is an extra $24 per person; and $39 for a 3-course dinner on Sundays through Thursdays; wine pairings an extra $24. There’s really no excuse not to try this beautiful venue with even better food.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach; 561/285-7990

Waterstone hosts Cakebread Cellars wine dinner

The summer wine dinners continue, with Waterstone Resort & Marina’s Cakebread Cellars wine dinner on July 19. There’s a four-course (including dessert) dinner planned, with scallops, chicken and Wagyu filet mignon. And the wine star is Cakebread Cellars, a high-end winery with a loyal following, so your dinner will be memorable. Cost is $125 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, and the evening starts with a sparkling wine reception at 6:30 p.m., then a 7 p.m. dinner. Reservations and prepayment required.

Boca Landing, 999 E. Camino Real; 561/368-9500

