bottles-1868175_1280

When in Doubt, Toss it Out: Food Safety Tips After Irma

/0 Comments/in /by

bottles-1868175_1280

“Food is our common ground. A universal experience.” – James Beard

We did it and came through the other side of Hurricane Irma.

Now’s the time to do this:

1) Toss everything in your fridge if you were without power for 36-48 hours. Here are the rules on what you can keep. As always, when in doubt, throw it out. Always.

2) If you saved some frozen foods in your cooler and they are all thawed, toss those, too. Then wipe down your fridge and freezer well, and if you’re still without power (like me!), prop the fridge doors open until the power returns. Be sure to block open the doors, especially with kids or pets, so nobody climbs in there and has the doors swing shut. Propping open the doors will help you avoid mold/mildew inside the fridge.

3) See our constantly updated list of restaurants that are open. Take yourself and your family to AC. It does wonders for body and soul.

4) If you have access to the internet and social media, keep an eye out for restaurant specials aimed at those without power. Some are offering free coffee, drinks or food to folks in affected areas. There are a lot of food and drink specials now, and these are Irma-related, not just the usual September specials. Some specials also pay it forward, with a portion of the profits going to hurricane relief efforts. Try and patronize those venues!

5) Be patient. Be kind. Help each other and break bread together. As James Beard said, it’s a universal experience.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
TuckerDukes4 Review: Tucker Duke's Perfect for Parents and Pee-Wees
Bonefish Pomegranate Sage Martini Make Bonefish Grill's Pomegranate Sage Martini & Celebrate St. Patty's Day
the banyan Food Review: The Banyan Restaurant & Bar in Pineapple Grove
Screen Shot 2017-06-16 at 2.20.42 PM Treat Dad to a Meal at His Favorite Restaurant With These Father's Day Specials
My daughter, Avery, getting her hands on the electricity plasma ball. POWER ON! New FPL Exhibit Sparks Kids’ Imaginations
harvest seasonal Harvest Seasonal's Summer Menu is Light and Bright; Fun Events at Nitrogen in Jupiter
Chef George Patti, of M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, will be participating in the Seven . Photo by Eduardo Schneider, Seven Tastings Dinner to Feature Seven Courses and Seven Chefs
brio-watermelon-drinks Season Specials: Boston's Insane Lobster Deal and BRIO's $5 Melon Cocktails