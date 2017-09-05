Eat, Save Money With Flavor Palm Beach, Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale

Lobster mac and cheese from Captial Grille. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

September lets us take trips up north to see the leaves change color while escaping hurricanes. It brings a small(ish) promise of cooler weather, but no actual temps below 80—you’ll have to wait till late November for that.

And it’s the toughest month for area restaurants.

Flavor Palm Beach also runs the month of September, and this year (its 10th anniversary) will feature three-course prix-fixe lunches for $20 and three-course prix-fixe dinners from $30 to $45. You can book reservations at flavorpb.com or contact the restaurants directly.

There are more than 50 restaurants lined up, so check the site for names and menus. Offering specials so far include: 50 Ocean, 3800 Ocean at Marriott Singer Island, Brio, Café Boulud, Café L’Europe, Capital Grille, Costa Palm Beach, III Forks, La Masseria, Morton’s, Meat Market Palm Beach, Pistache, PB Catch, Pavilion Grille, Ruth’s Chris, Season’s 52, The Cooper, The Italian Restaurant at The Breakers, The Regional, The Melting Pot, Vic & Angelos PBGardens, plus more.

And finally, Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale kicked off this month with the same great deal. This special puts $37 three-course dinners into the reach of all foodies. Check the website here for restaurants.

Among those participating are: Burlock Coast, Café Maxx, III Forks Hallandale, Irelands Steakhouse, Casa Calabria, Oceans 234, Ocean Grill, Port South, The Rusty Hook, Ruth’s Chris, Sea Level, Season’s 52, Texax de Brazil, Steak 954, Timpano, Vienna Café & Wine Bar, Wild Sea and more.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.

