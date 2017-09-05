Eat, Save Money With Flavor Palm Beach, Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale

September lets us take trips up north to see the leaves change color while escaping hurricanes. It brings a small(ish) promise of cooler weather, but no actual temps below 80—you’ll have to wait till late November for that.

And it’s the toughest month for area restaurants.

Flavor Palm Beach also runs the month of September, and this year (its 10th anniversary) will feature three-course prix-fixe lunches for $20 and three-course prix-fixe dinners from $30 to $45. You can book reservations at flavorpb.com or contact the restaurants directly.

There are more than 50 restaurants lined up, so check the site for names and menus. Offering specials so far include: 50 Ocean, 3800 Ocean at Marriott Singer Island, Brio, Café Boulud, Café L’Europe, Capital Grille, Costa Palm Beach, III Forks, La Masseria, Morton’s, Meat Market Palm Beach, Pistache, PB Catch, Pavilion Grille, Ruth’s Chris, Season’s 52, The Cooper, The Italian Restaurant at The Breakers, The Regional, The Melting Pot, Vic & Angelos PBGardens, plus more.

And finally, Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale kicked off this month with the same great deal. This special puts $37 three-course dinners into the reach of all foodies. Check the website here for restaurants.

Among those participating are: Burlock Coast, Café Maxx, III Forks Hallandale, Irelands Steakhouse, Casa Calabria, Oceans 234, Ocean Grill, Port South, The Rusty Hook, Ruth’s Chris, Sea Level, Season’s 52, Texax de Brazil, Steak 954, Timpano, Vienna Café & Wine Bar, Wild Sea and more.

