Foodie Gift Ideas: Best Wine Dinners, Gift Card Deals, Breakfast with Santa

3800 Ocean: Wine dinner with Banfi, Luciano Castiello

A four-course wine dinner from Chef Gustavo Calderon (pictured above) at the beautiful 3800 Ocean restaurant (inside the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island) on Dec. 14 will feature Castello Banfi wines and special guest Luciano Castiello. Castiello is Italy’s unofficial ambassador for the “slow food” culture, so the dinner will definitely not be rushed! Some dishes and wines included will be: sea scallop crudo with La Pettegola Vermentino, halibut with chardonnay, rack of lamb with Aska Rosso and more. Cost is $85 per person, excluding tax/gratuity.

3800 N. Ocean Drive, Singer Island; 561/340-1795

The ultimate food-wine gift: Screaming Eagle wine dinner

For someone really lucky, here’s the perfect holiday foodie gift. The Okeechobee Steakhouse is offering a five-course dinner, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, paired with Screaming Eagle wines. For those who aren’t familiar with the winery, those are some of the most expensive wines in the U.S., and the vineyards only produce 400-750 cases each year. The cost of the dinner is $2,500, and if you buy it for somebody else, be sure you’re on the guest list!

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

Just started shopping? Here are some options

Gift cards can be the perfect gift, allowing the recipient to spend the money as they wish. But why not steer them to some good food while you’re at it—they might even invite you along!

Duffy’s Sports Grill : Buy $100 worth of gift cards in any combination and get a $20 bonus, which will be added to your Duffy’s MVP loyalty account.

Buy $100 worth of gift cards in any combination and get a $20 bonus, which will be added to your Duffy’s MVP loyalty account. Bonefish Grill: Receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 purchased in gift cards now through Dec. 31. Get free gift card personalization with a greeting card and free standard shipping if purchased online, or pick them up at the restaurant.

Receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 purchased in gift cards now through Dec. 31. Get free gift card personalization with a greeting card and free standard shipping if purchased online, or pick them up at the restaurant. BurgerFi: With every $25 gift card, get a $5 bonus card.

With every $25 gift card, get a $5 bonus card. Vic & Angelo’s of Delray and Palm Beach Gardens: Buy $100 worth of gift cards and get a $20 bonus gift card, in-restaurant only. Now through Christmas Day.

Brio Tuscan Grille: Through Dec. 30, get a $25 bonus card with every $100 in gift cards purchased. The bonus card is valid Jan. 1– March 15, 2018. BRIO gift cards can be purchased at a local BRIO restaurant or online.

Through Dec. 30, get a $25 bonus card with every $100 in gift cards purchased. The bonus card is valid Jan. 1– March 15, 2018. BRIO gift cards can be purchased at a local BRIO restaurant or online. BRAVO! Cucina Italiana Restaurants: Through Dec. 30, get a $10 bonus card with every $50 in gift cards purchased. The bonus card is valid Jan. 1–March 15, 2018. Gift cards can be purchased at local BRAVO! locations or online.

Have breakfast, meet Santa

Brio Tuscan Grille in Boca Center, CityPlace and at The Gardens Mall will be hosting meet-Santa breakfasts in December. Reservations are required for the breakfast and to meet Santa and have photos taken:

from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the Boca Center venue, 5050 Town Center Circle;

venue, 5050 Town Center Circle; from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 for both the CityPlace venue (550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach) and

venue (550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach) and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Gardens Mall (3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens).

Cost is $12.95 per adult and $6.95 per child. Breakfast will include dishes such as stuffed French toast, omelette, ham and biscuit Benedict and more.

