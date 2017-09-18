Kosher Restaurants Now Open; Restaurants Offering Jewish Holiday Specials

Kosher restaurants now open

In Boca Raton, these are now open after the storm: Asia Restaurant, Bagel Factory Café, Century Grill, Ditmas, Orchids Garden and Pita N Go.

TooJay’s offers classic menu, then break-fast for Yom Kippur

All TooJay’s locations on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 will have classics on the Rosh Hashanah menu, for in-house dining or take-out. Items include baked cod with potato stuffing, grilled London broil, brisket (pictured) and herb-roasted chicken. In-restaurant dining includes a glass of kosher wine, housemade matzo ball soup, gefilte fish or chopped liver, carrot tsimmes, mini potato pancakes, coffee or tea and a dessert.

For Yom Kippur break-fast on Sept. 29, the menu includes platters of sliced Nova, smoked whitefish, baked salmon, whitefish salad, bagels and accompaniments. Blintzes and other holiday faves are also on the menu.

Call in advance for pick-up orders, and ask about express pick-up options. Reservations are required for in-house dining.

Le Bistro hosts Rosh Hashanah prix-fixe dinners

On Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, Le Bistro will have a prix-fixe, three-course Rosh Hashanah meal for $39 per adult and $21 for kids 11 and younger. The menu includes choices for appetizer, entrée and dessert. Some of the items offered are matzo ball “pho”, chopped liver arancini, slow-braised beef brisket, crispy seared Scottish salmon, honey & herb roasted baby chicken, strawberries and ice cream, Fuji apple strudel and more. Reservations required. Dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4626 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point; 954/946-9240

Burt & Max’s has a la carte Rosh Hashanah menu

Along with its regular menu on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, Burt & Max’s will offer an a la carte Rosh Hashanah menu that includes matzo ball soup, apples & honey salad, chopped chicken liver, roasted half-chicken, pan-roasted salmon, slow-roasted brisket and apple cake.

9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Marketplace, Delray Beach; 561/638-6380

Henry’s prix-fixe a traditional holiday meal

A four-course, prix-fixe meal at Henry’s available both Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 will include apples and honey, matzo ball soup or split pea soup and a choice of appetizers, entrées and a dessert. Cost is $42 per person. Reservations recommended.

16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949

The Pavilion Grille puts four-course prix-fixe on menu

On Sept. 21, the Pavilion Grille will offer a four-course, prix-fixe Rosh Hashanah meal, with service from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For $45 (tax/gratuity included), you’ll receive a glass of kosher wine, plus matzo ball soup, tossed house salad, a choice of braised brisket, roasted chicken, pan-seared salmon, plus dessert, coffee or hot tea. Children under 5 are free; children 6-10 are $23, plus tax/gratuity. Reservations recommended.

301 Yamato Road, Boca Raton; 561/912-0000

