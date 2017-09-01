Fried chicken and hash brown waffles at Grato. Photo by Think.Shop.

Local Labor Day Weekend Dining Specials

While you’re having a great, long Labor Day weekend, restaurant folks are working hard to help you enjoy yourself. Here are some special offerings:

  • TooJay’s: Now through Sept. 4, if you print the coupon here you can take $5 off any $20 purchase, whether you eat there or take it home. It’s limited to one coupon per person, so treat yourself. All locations
  • Grato: This hot spot is expanding brunch to two days, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, for this holiday only. There are bottomless beverages, the chicken and hash brown waffle, pizzas, lemon ricotta pancakes, frittata and more, plus a kids’ menu. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and reservations are recommended. 1901 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/404-1334
  • 32 East: Early rumors about 32 East closing are just that, so far. And while they are in business, they’re going to offer you some good deals. While this restaurant is closed on Labor Day, on Sept. 3 they have half-off bottles of wine under $100. And they are waving corkage fees that day, too (always a nice treat!). Happy hour is every day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with half-off drinks and $5 and $8 bar appetizers. 32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-7868
  • The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill: On Saturday, Sept. 2, a full luau will take over the backyard here, with traditional Hawaiian dishes, Mai Tai specials and $6 Longboard drafts, plus a Big Wave bucket for $5. The fun starts at 8 p.m. 209 6th, West Palm Beach; 561/812-2336
  • Atlantic Hotel & Spa: Starting today, hotel guests and local residents can enjoy a Picnic Dinner and Dive-In-Movie at the hotel. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.) there will be cold fried chicken, turkey breast sandwiches, potato salad, deviled eggs, a s’mores roasting station and more. Tickets for local residents are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. On Sept. 3, the hotel is serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (pictured) and an Italian style family dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; $30 for adults, $15 for children under 12. Then Labor Day, there’s a discounted breakfast for $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/567-8020
Breakfast spread at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa. Photo provided by the Atlantic Hotel & Spa.

Some restaurant closings

Brewzzi at 2222 Glades Road has closed. Its Facebook page mentions “a new restaurant concept” opening there this fall, but no details.

Speaking of Brewzzi, after the CityPlace Brewzzi location closed and the space stood vacant for two years, City Tap opened in August 2016. And City Tap just closed last week.

Lynn Kalber
