SoFla-Based Meal Delivery Company Catered Fit’s Paleo Meals Top PBC Orders

Earlier this year, I had my house tented for termites—and that’s a whole lot of fun, especially with multiple pets. We checked into a local hotel room that was more like a one-bedroom apartment, complete with kitchen. I noticed a stack of boxes at the check-in counter from one of the “meals delivered and you cook it yourself” companies.

I learned dozens of those meals were delivered to the hotel each weekday for traveling business folks, who then cooked them in their rooms. Just one more reason to have your food semi-prepared, pre-measured and delivered right to you from numerous companies: Catered Fit, HelloFresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef and more.

I asked Catered Fit—with headquarters in South Florida—to tell me a bit about their Palm Beach County business, and my interview with CEO Adam Friden backed up what I thought: These services are big and getting bigger!

How many total members do you have in Palm Beach County?

Catered Fit has about 950 deliveries going to PB County five days per week (and growing!)

What cities in Palm Beach County have the most members?

Top cities are West Palm, Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton and Delray.

What are the top meal plans in these cities?

Paleo meals are our highest ordered, not just in Palm Beach but all of Florida and California (the company only serves those two states).

What are some popular dishes?

Catered Fit has 27 different meals per day to choose from so members don’t often see the same meal more than once per month, however some of the member and staff faves are our Panko Crusted Buffalo Chicken (Buffalo cauliflower for the meatless members) and the Oatmeal Crusted Chicken with raisin and apple compote (oatmeal crusted tofu for the meatless members). True to our South Florida roots that are steeped in Latin culture, our Turkey Picadillo is an all-time member favorite.

For the breakfast lovers, the Pumpkin Pancakes (made with ground pecan meal as the base) and Bananas Foster French Toast (fresh baked whole grain bread) are classics.

How many meals are delivered daily/weekly to Palm Beach county?

Over 2,000 meals per day—that’s 10,000 per week.

Other fun facts?

The average driver in Palm Beach doesn’t drive more than 2 miles in between stops (each delivers nearly 30 bags per night). Friends, family, neighbors and co-workers have been referring members so loyally that drivers spend much of their time making multiple deliveries on the same streets, neighborhoods and buildings.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.