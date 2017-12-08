Meet NYT Food Editor Sam Sifton at Kips Bay Show House; New Greek Place Opens in Boca Raton

Next week, it will be time to give yourself a holiday gift. Really. Slow down, enjoy a beautifully decorated house and listen to an accomplished author and foodie talk about cooking. Sound good? I have news that fits all of the above.

On Dec. 13 at 11 a.m., the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House will host New York Times Food Editor Sam Sifton in its kitchen, where he will chat about his cookbook, cooking, being a foodie and more. Sifton is the founding editor of NYT Cooking, which is a mega-popular online cooking source and archive.

The house, at 196 Belmonte Road, West Palm Beach, has been turned into a work of art by about 20 celebrity interior designers, and you’ll be able to tour that, too. A ticket to tour the house is $35 and the Sifton event is complimentary to those with a ticket that day. This is the first time Kips Bay has sponsored a home in West Palm Beach—usually it’s in Manhattan—and the proceeds go to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. (House is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.)

Oliv Pit Athenian Grille opens in Boca Raton

A Greek restaurant with a new idea just opened in Boca Raton. Oliv Pit Athenian Grille offers authentic Athenian cuisine that “reinterprets classic recipes with a twist.” It boasts a “first”: The first U.S. restaurant to use barbecue briquettes made of olive pits to grill meats. The pits do not contain the carcinogens found in charcoal, create 30 percent less carbon monoxide, are free of chemicals, produce no smoke and have a sweet smell. I think home grillers are going to want some of these!

Oliv Pit is co-owned by Emmanual Vlahos, an Ohio native and son of Greek immigrants, and Marcos Alexandridis, a Greek native raised in Montreal.

The menu (pictured above) includes a lighter version of the classic eggplant spread, plus spinach pie, meatballs, individual skewers of pork, chicken or veggie; pita wraps, lamb burger, lamb chops, jumbo prawns and a seafood platter. And a lot more. Serving daily Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppes at Village Point, 6006 SW 18th St., Boca Raton; 561/409-2049

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

