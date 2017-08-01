Paris 6 Bistro, a participating restaurant of Miami Spice.

Miami Spice 2017 Kicks Off Today With Great Meal Deals

Here’s another great deal that lets you save money and explore new restaurants. The popular Miami Spice program runs Aug. 1 – Sept. 30 throughout Miami-Dade County, and offers three-course prix-fixe meals for lunch at $23 and dinner at $39 at participating venues.

Some of the more than 230 restaurants participating are: Strip Steak by Michael Mina/Fontainbleau, DOA Miami Beach, Monty’s Raw Bar, New Campo Argentino Steakhouse, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, Son Cubano, Plant Food & Wine Miami, Gili’s Beach Club, Tanuki, Zuma, Byblos, River Yacht Club, Mondrian Café, Kyu, Lima, Anacapri Italian Kitchen, Christy’s Restaurant, Prime Fish, Cleo, Mignonette Downtown, The Tuck Room, Fontana at The Biltmore, Paris 6 Bistro and many more.

The restaurant list can be found here.

There are special culinary events, which include farmers markets all over the county, and hotel deals and Lyft specials are also part of the Miami Spice program.

Word of advice: Visit the restaurants’ websites to find out what days and what hours the Miami Spice specials are being offered. These vary wildly, depending on the venue. Reservations are highly recommended.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
