Where to Drink Today for National Tequila Day; What Will Go Into Rappy’s Space?

It may be Monday, but hold onto your shot glasses because it’s also National Tequila Day! While you can find a good margarita or mezcal drink at plenty of local bars, here are a few sporting drinks or specials made just to celebrate today’s holiday.

Beaker & Gray Named after the Norma Oficial Mexicana, the official Mexican standard about all things tequila, the NOM NOM NOM drink has Avion Blanco, anchor Verde and pineapple. Or if you kick it up a notch, go for either the WW? (pictured), a spicy, dark glass of Avion Anejo, tempus fugit cacao, Thai chili and Corazon bitters; or the (REPO)ST, a peppery, fruity special with Herradura Reposado, pear-malbec cordial and flernum. Then call an Uber. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305/699-2637

Sensei Serenity

1.5 oz Casa Noble

.5 oz FOS Mastiha

1 oz cucumber juice & honeydew melon

.5 oz lime juice

3 shiso leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice

DOA is at 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/587-2000

Villa Azur Here’s where you can have your tequila and eat it, too. Executive Pastry Chef Sebastien Feneyrol has his Omelette Norvegienne (pictured), a tequila-infused biscuit topped with brown meringue, on the menu today. 309 23rd, Miami Beach; 305/763-8688

Here’s where you can have your tequila and eat it, too. Executive Pastry Chef Sebastien Feneyrol has his Omelette Norvegienne (pictured), a tequila-infused biscuit topped with brown meringue, on the menu today. 309 23rd, Miami Beach; 305/763-8688 TacoCraft Here you can enjoy half-off tequila drinks and $6 margaritas. 204 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954/4463-2003

Remember Rappy’s, the Burt Rapoport Group deli restaurant that lasted five months in the Park Place shopping center and closed in May? Then overnight, it changed to Park Place Deli, with a more traditional deli menu. Well, that closed in early July. You could get whiplash trying to keep up.

But all good things come around again—an adage not usually found in the restaurant business, except in unusual examples like this one. Now comes word that the Rapoport Group will open Prezzo there this year. For those who have been around Boca Raton for a while, Prezzo was a successful Boca Italian restaurant, run by Burt Rapoport and his then-partner Dennis Max. After more than a decade of service, it was sold and didn’t last. West Boca will welcome Prezzo, and familiar customers will probably drive there for some reminiscing along with their meal.

