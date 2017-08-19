New Delray Restaurants, Che!!! Celebrates One Year, and Rewards for Dining

Che!!! has a birthday, and you get the gifts

The Argentinian restaurant Che!!! has been in its waterfront Intracoastal spot for a year now, where it was formerly Hudson’s and before the Old Calypso. So a year anniversary here is a big thing, and Che!!! is making sure customers receive their birthday gift—a four-day celebration, from Aug. 24 – Aug. 27.

On Aug. 24, folks are encouraged to bring a friend, and will receive a free meal with the purchase of one entrée for lunch or dinner. On Aug. 25, Argentinian guitarist Alex Fox will perform. Then on Aug. 26, the Ibiza White Party will have a DJ and a special Blue Ibiza cocktail for $10. A three-course prix-fixe menu will be featured for $60. On Aug. 27, there’s all-day unlimited bubbles and an empanada fiesta for $20.

900 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/562-5200

New faces in the Delray Beach restaurant scene

It’s a new weekend, so here’s a chance to try new spots:

Drink and eat spot Batch Gastropub opened in June at Delray Marketplace, at 14813 Lyons Road, Delray Beach. It’s the second location for owner Kevin Danilo, who opened the first Batch Gastropub in 2014 in Brickell, Miami. It’s known for high-quality cocktails that have some of the ingredients pre-mixed ahead of time in large batches. Hence the name.

After leaving 50 Ocean a year ago, a popular local chef has finally opened his own place. Chef Blake Malatesta can be found at MIA Kitchen & Bar, a “local bar with global fare,” that opened a couple of weeks ago at 7901 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Malatesta has teamed with local restaurateur and CEO Joey LoGrasso to start MIA. LoGrasso also owns MIA Brands that include Mamma Mia’s Trattoria (Lake Worth) and Mamma Mia’s Trattoria Express (Boynton Beach). Modern, Inventive, Authentic is the mindset there, according to Malatesta, who is an award-winning chef with a large local following for a good reason: He does amazing things with food.

Pistache, PB Catch, The Regional now have reward program

Earning loyalty points has never been so easy, because TITOU Hospitality just launched a rewards program. Doesn’t sound familiar? How about Pistache French Bistro, PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar and The Regional Kitchen & Public House? All popular Palm Beach and West Palm Beach restaurants. When you sign up for this program, you’ll earn double points through Oct. 15, and for every 150 points earned, you’ll get a $10 reward. Did I mention you’ll have to eat and drink to earn points? How hard can that be?

