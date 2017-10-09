New Places with New Faces to Dine at in Broward/Miami

Broward County

Terra Mare

This new restaurant is open and oceanfront, featuring locally sourced land and sea dishes from Executive Chef Johan Svensson, such as the scallop dish pictured. Svensson was born and raised in Sweden and worked with mentor Marcus Samuelsson at Aquavit. Then he went on to work with Bond Street New York, Nobu of London, BLT Steak and BLT Market in Waikiki. Something different here is the tableside preparation of large format dishes, such as the Heritage Breed Kan Kan Pork Chop, bone-in tenderloin and crispy whole bass with seasonal veggies and ginger ponzu. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily, as well as weekend brunch. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Valet is complimentary. This is the first food/beverage venue in Florida for Pegula Sports and Entertainment Hospitality.

551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/414-5160

Etaru

Featuring Japanese Robatayaki cuisine, Etaru serves dinner daily, Saturday lunch and Sunday brunch. Meals are served with shared plates and an open grill, with an emphasis on casual dining. Head Chef Sergio Rivera has experience with Nobu in Miami and the Bahamas and helped open Miami Beach’s Makoto. There’s an Etaru Beach Bar open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with breakfast until 2 p.m. The main restaurant menu includes Robata-grilled seafood and meat dishes, as well as Wagyu beef and tempura. Sashimi dishes, Japanese Wagyu tartare and sushi rolls are on the menu, too. A 2018 Fort Lauderdale Etaru is planned on Las Olas.

111 South Surf Road, Hallandale; 954/271-3222

Miami/Dade County

Stubborn Seed

Top Chef Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality restaurant group have joined forces to open Stubborn Seed. Ford, who won season 13 of the Bravo “Top Chef” series, has a menu that includes seasonally sourced natural ingredients. Dishes are either a la carte, or a Chef’s Tasting is offered with seven courses for a special experience. Some specialities: smoked foie gras (pictured), Jojo Tea Cured snapper, slowly cooked snapper, herb roasted Wagyu and desserts such as corn pavlova or croustilliant (chocolate layer cake). Open for dinner starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.

101 Washington Ave., Miami; 786/322-5211

BLT Steak

After shutting down in 2016, BLT Steak is open at a new address inside the refurbished Iberostar Berkeley Hotel. New menu items include steak tartare tacos, snapper crudo, uni toast, heirloom tomato and beet salad and foie gras empanadas. Dining is offered both inside and outside this Art Deco hotel. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. BLT Steak is also offering prix-fixe meals as part of Miami Spice, so that’s a perfect reason to visit for your first try.

1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786/605-0819

Ofa

Brazilian restaurant Ofa opened in September and features progressive cuisine spotlighting South American flavors. Dinner is served Tuesday through Sunday, with lunch joining the menu soon. Try Bobo de Verduras, a vegetable coconut curry, or Picadinho, a filet mignon in a meat sauce with baked plantains and a fried egg. There is dining inside or outside with couches, tables and a Jaboticabeira (imported Brazilian tree) that fills the patio and garden areas.

1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305/763-8766

Opening soon – Chuy’s Doral

This is the first Miami location for the Tex-Mex chain, which has nine venues in Florida. The Austin-based group pairs Tex-Mex with “an eccentric dining room design.” Popular dishes to be offered include stuffed chile rellenos and chicka-chicka-boom-boom enchiladas. An October opening is planned.

8001 NW 36th St., Doral

