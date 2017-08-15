New Restaurant Coming to Mizner Park, PGA Beer Bash, and a Rosé Wine Dinner

Loch Bar restaurant to join Mizner Park lineup

The “largest whiskey list in the state of Florida” is coming to Mizner Park! The new Loch Bar restaurant is slated to open later this year, and it’s bar boasts an impressive alcoholic superlative. The “seafood tavern” will go into the space at 346 Plaza Real that previously housed Karma Sushi and Gigi’s.

This is from the Atlas Restaurant Group, which also owns the recent Mizner Park addition Ouzo Bay. Loch Bay also has a flagship location in Baltimore. Plans include hot and cold appetizers, sandwiches, entrees and a large raw bar. In addition to the extensive whiskey list, there will be local craft beer, cocktails and wine.

Baltimore interior designer Patrick Sutton is honing the space and is known for designing everything from private homes to hotels and restaurants. He was just profiled by Architectural Digest in May.

Craft beer bash at PGA National Resort

If you want to save $10 on your ticket to the PGA National Resort & Spa Craft Beer Bash on Aug. 19, then buy online by Aug. 18. The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will have a home brew competition (you need to buy a ticket to enter this, too), unlimited sampling of 150 craft brews and ciders, timed release tastings, food for purchase, live music and shopping. Your ticket with discount is $39, $40 on the day of the event. Buy tickets here.

Children and pets are not allowed at the event. Uber, Lyft and taxis are encouraged, and there will be valet parking for a fee.

PGA National Resort & Spa, 400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens

Rosé pairing dinner at Harvest Seasonal

Try five different rosés with a five-course meal at Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar on Aug. 22. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $59. Courses and wine include a Rhode Island black bass paired with Acrobat Rosé, oven-roasted hen of the woods with Crops rosé, a lamb loin chop paired with Fleur de Mer rosé and more, all curated by Executive Chef Josh Short. Reservations are required; call 561/266-3239 and ask for Reba Larney.

1841 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.